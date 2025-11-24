Bayern Munich send the Gunners massive Champions League warning

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich are poised to do battle with Arsenal in midweek and their recent result will signal their readiness for the clash. The Gunners will play host to the Bavarians in the Champions League fifth round and it is shaping up to be a really monumental clash. Both sides have enjoyed great starts to their campaigns, topping their respective domestic competitions ahead of the encounter. In fact, both sides are strong favourites to win the competition in June according to various prediction models. They are currently tied with the same points in the Champion League league phase summit after winning each of their opening four games. On Wednesday however, one of them or both sides could drop points for the first time this season.

Bayern Issue A Strong Warning

Bayern sent out a massive warning to the Gunners with their recent victory in the Bundesliga. They certainly look ready for their trip to the Emirates after demolishing Freiburg 6 to 2 on Saturday. Kompany’s side were unfazed, going two goals down in the opening twenty minutes of the encounter, responding emphatically by scoring six unanswered goals to establish an eight point lead on the Bundesliga summit. Five different players found the back of the net in the encounter, with the usual suspects being Harry Kane and Michael Olise. Bayern Munich are unbeaten in all competitions this season, drawing just one of their eighteen matches so far. They have scored a whopping sixty four goals in that time frame and they will head into the Arsenal game brimming with confidence.

Arsenal Still Have Reasons For Belief

That said, the Arsenal fixture will no doubt be their toughest of the campaign so far. The historical head to head favours Bayern, but the Gunners are a very different outfit nowadays. In fact, most have given Arsenal the slight advantage in the encounter. Bayern conceding two goals from corners will serve as encouragement ahead of our midweek showdown. No team in Europe’s top five leagues is better at attacking corners than Arsenal and even with Gabriel out, they still carry a significant threat from dead ball situations.

The Gunners will also be heading into Wednesday night’s fixture full of confidence too, after a statement 4-1 north London derby win over Spurs – with summer-signing Eberechi Eze scoring a hattrick in the rout.

Bayern on Wednesday Gooners.

Are you confident we can inflict their first defeat this season?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…