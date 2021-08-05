Bayern Munich set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Austrian star

Bayern Munich will beat Arsenal to the signature of Marcel Sabitzer after the Gunners pursued him for much of the last year.

The Austrian has less than a year on his current deal at RB Leipzig and has been linked with a move to the Premier League, where Tottenham is rivaling Arsenal for his signature.

However, both North London rivals could be set to miss out with Todofichajes claiming that he is closer to a move to German champions Bayern.

They have just made his manager at Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann, their latest boss and he wants to raid his former club for the Austrian midfielder.

The report says the Bavarians will complete his signing in the coming days after agreeing to pay €18M + €6M in add-ons.

This news means Arsenal will miss out on yet another attacking midfielder having failed in a similar pursuit of Manuel Locatelli.

They are also interested in signing James Maddison and Houssem Aouar in this transfer window and adding either player to Mikel Arteta’s squad would represent a good deal for them.

Arsenal’s transfer window already looks like a success after they added Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad.

However, they need a new attacking midfielder to fill the void left behind by Martin Odegaard.