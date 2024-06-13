Bayern Munich set to snap up Arsenal’s teenage goal machine

Arsenal is poised to lose one of its top youth talents as Bayern Munich closes in on a move for Chido Obi-Martin.

Obi-Martin has been a standout performer in Arsenal’s youth teams, notably scoring ten goals in one game during the last campaign and seven in another U18 match. His remarkable performances have marked him as one of the top young talents in European football.

Despite his impressive record, Obi-Martin is not close to breaking into Arsenal’s first team and has not received the same level of attention as fellow youth player Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal expressed their desire to retain him by offering a new contract, but according to a report in The Sun, Obi-Martin has turned it down.

The young striker is looking to leave and is already in talks with Bayern Munich about a summer move to Bavaria. Bayern, known for developing young players, likely offers him a clearer pathway to first-team football, which has been a significant factor in his decision.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chido Obi-Martin is one of the biggest young talents in English football. He is always in fantastic form and makes the news.

However, the talks with Bayern Munich should worry us because they are capable of winning him over and might succeed in taking him away from London.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…