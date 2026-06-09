Bayern Munich show interest in attacker that Arsenal is considering

Marcus Rashford is one of the players who has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, with the attacker reportedly believing that the Gunners are interested in signing him.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, but the Catalan side do not appear eager to make the transfer permanent, despite the forward continuing to wait for a decision regarding his future. His situation has inevitably attracted interest from several clubs as the transfer window progresses.

Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon, and that development may have opened the door for Arsenal to consider a move for Rashford this summer. However, any potential deal remains far from straightforward, particularly given the number of factors that could influence the player’s next destination.

Bayern Munich Enter the Race

Arsenal have not identified Rashford as a priority target, and by the time they decide whether to pursue a deal, he could have already moved elsewhere. According to The Sun, Bayern Munich are interested in signing the England international and could intensify their efforts in the coming weeks.

After missing out on Gordon, the German champions have reportedly shifted their focus towards Rashford as they seek to strengthen their attacking options. His experience at the highest level and proven ability in front of goal make him an appealing candidate for clubs looking to add quality in the final third.

Bayern’s growing interest could place pressure on Arsenal if they decide that Rashford is a player capable of improving their squad ahead of next season.

Financial Considerations Remain

Arsenal have several names on their transfer shortlist and may need to sell players before committing to a move for Rashford. That situation has encouraged Bayern, who believe they could gain an advantage if they act decisively.

However, the report adds that Rashford’s salary could become a significant obstacle. Unless the attacker is willing to accept a reduction in wages, completing a transfer to the Bundesliga side may prove challenging.

While a move is not impossible, financial considerations are likely to play a crucial role in determining where Rashford continues his career beyond this summer.

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