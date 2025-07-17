Bayern Munich star speaks out after Arsenal showed interest in his signature

João Palhinha has continued to attract attention from top European clubs, including Arsenal, following his impressive performances in recent seasons. The Portuguese international made the move to Bayern Munich after excelling during his time with Fulham in the Premier League, where he established himself as one of the most accomplished midfielders in the competition.

Palhinha was widely regarded as one of the standout players during his time in England, and his consistency in midfield earned him admirers from across Europe. Although several elite sides were linked with his signature, it was Bayern Munich who ultimately secured his services. However, his time in Germany has not been without its challenges, particularly with regard to the competition for places in a highly talented squad.

Arsenal Among Clubs Monitoring Situation

Arsenal are believed to be one of the clubs keeping an eye on Palhinha’s situation, especially amid speculation that he might be open to a move if guaranteed regular playing time. Although there is no clear indication that he is actively pushing for an exit, it is natural that a player of his calibre would be of interest to clubs seeking to strengthen their midfield.

Despite the speculation, Palhinha appears committed to honouring his contract with the German giants. Speaking in response to ongoing rumours, the Portugal star made his position clear when asked about links to clubs such as Arsenal.

Palhinha Responds to Transfer Rumours

As cited by Football365, Palhinha addressed the speculation by stating:

“I have a contract for three more years, so I will report for duty on July 29, which is when we start this pre-season. As I have said several times, and it has been a recurring question, I have three more years on my contract.”

While Palhinha would undoubtedly be a strong addition to Arsenal’s midfield, it currently appears that the Gunners are well stocked in that area of the pitch. Unless there are significant changes in the squad, a move for the Portugal international may not be prioritised in the immediate term. Nonetheless, he remains a player to watch should the situation at Bayern Munich evolve.

