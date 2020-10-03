Bayern Munich to complete move for Arsenal’s midfield target

Bayern Munich is set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Espanyol midfielder, Marc Roca.

The Spaniard has been a target of Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta considered an alternative to Thomas Partey.

He was relegated with Espanyol last season, but he remains one of the best players of the Catalan side.

He has been targeted by Bayern Munich for a long time as well, with the Germans failing in their bid to sign him earlier in the year.

Espanyol had wanted his 40m euros release clause to be paid all along, but now that they will struggle to pay his wage in the Spanish second division, they have decided to take a fee lower than the release clause.

Marca claims that he is on his way to Germany to have his medical with the European champions.

If everything goes to plan as expected, he will sign for them for a fee of between 10-15m euros.

Arsenal has just missed out on signing Houssem Aouar as Lyon halts the sales of any of their current players (The Sun), they might make a last-ditch attempt to land Roca even though he is in Germany already.