Bayern Munich turns attention to Arsenal star as they struggle to sign players

Bayern Munich remain determined to strengthen their attacking options this summer and have now turned their focus to an Arsenal star as their search for a new winger intensifies.

Earlier in the transfer window, the German champions were reportedly interested in Gabriel Martinelli. However, their attention has now shifted to another Arsenal wide man as they continue to explore realistic alternatives. With the Gunners currently working to bolster their squad with fresh additions, including a potential move for Noni Madueke, questions are beginning to surface about the future of some of their current attacking options.

Bayern Target Trossard Amid Arsenal’s Transfer Activity

As cited by Christian Falk, Bayern Munich has added Leandro Trossard to their list of potential targets for the ongoing transfer window. The Belgian winger, who has shown versatility and quality since joining Arsenal, is now being monitored by the Bavarians as they look to secure depth and creativity in wide areas.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, are focused on strengthening their side further and are currently closing in on a deal for Noni Madueke. The club have also been linked with Eberechi Eze, suggesting that more attacking reinforcements could arrive before the window closes. If these deals are finalised, competition for places in the wide attacking roles will increase significantly.

Trossard Facing Uncertain Future at the Emirates

With new arrivals looming, Trossard could find himself facing limited game time next season. Although he has been a valuable squad member, the potential signings of players like Madueke and Eze may reduce his opportunities, making a move elsewhere a logical option for both the player and the club.

Bayern Munich could offer Trossard the chance to compete at the highest level in a new environment, which might appeal to the Belgian international at this stage of his career. While Arsenal are not currently planning to sell key players, a compelling offer from Bayern and a clear pathway to regular football could change the dynamic in the coming weeks.

The coming days could prove decisive, as both clubs weigh their options and assess whether a transfer for Trossard is feasible within their respective strategies for the new season.

