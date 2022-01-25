Lothar Matthaus has told Bayern Munich to move for Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who is currently on loan with Vfb Stuttgart.

The defender has spent the last two years on loan in Germany, having found first-team opportunities hard to come by in north London, and he has flourished, especially this season.

The 24 year-old was re-signed by Stuttgart on another loan in the summer, with the clubs agreeing an obligation to buy if they remain in the top tier of the German division, something that is far from certain at present.

While he could return to Arsenal in the summer, he may still struggle to command a regular role with the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes forming a formidable partnership in defence, while William Saliba will also have his eyes set on making an impression when he returns from Marseille also.

German legend Matthaus has told Bayern Munich that they should consider his signature however, with defender Sule potentially leaving at the end of his contract this summer.

‘I’m assuming that Bayern won’t make any big improvements,’ Matthaus wrote in his Sky Germany column as translated by the Metro.

‘If Sule were to leave, a trained defender might be more important than a central midfielder.

‘There are some very interesting players in the Bundesliga. I’m thinking of Stuttgart’s Mavropanos, Leipzig’s Gvardiol or Bochum’s Bella Kotchap.

‘Everyone plays a really good role in the Bundesliga, would certainly be financially feasible for Bayern and could develop further under Nagelsmann.

‘But I see it like [Hasan] Salihamidzic [Bayern’s sporting director]. As of now, transfers are not necessary. With Tolisso and Roca you also have to say that what you had hoped for from Nagelsmann, among other things, has happened.

‘Namely that he really improved these players who were hardly used in the past or didn’t convince. Both played really well and convinced in their last appearances.’

We are clearly blessed by a number of strong options in defence at present, but we clearly failed to give Mavropanos a fair chance, and I have no doubt that he will continue to flourish in the German division, and will always be one we look back on when our defence begins to struggle, not that we have much concern in that area at present.

Is Mavropanos more ready for first-team football in the Premier League than Saliba is? Should we have saved ourselves 50 Million in the summer and reinvested in other areas of the team?

Patrick