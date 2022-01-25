Lothar Matthaus has told Bayern Munich to move for Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who is currently on loan with Vfb Stuttgart.
The defender has spent the last two years on loan in Germany, having found first-team opportunities hard to come by in north London, and he has flourished, especially this season.
The 24 year-old was re-signed by Stuttgart on another loan in the summer, with the clubs agreeing an obligation to buy if they remain in the top tier of the German division, something that is far from certain at present.
While he could return to Arsenal in the summer, he may still struggle to command a regular role with the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes forming a formidable partnership in defence, while William Saliba will also have his eyes set on making an impression when he returns from Marseille also.
German legend Matthaus has told Bayern Munich that they should consider his signature however, with defender Sule potentially leaving at the end of his contract this summer.
‘I’m assuming that Bayern won’t make any big improvements,’ Matthaus wrote in his Sky Germany column as translated by the Metro.
‘If Sule were to leave, a trained defender might be more important than a central midfielder.
‘There are some very interesting players in the Bundesliga. I’m thinking of Stuttgart’s Mavropanos, Leipzig’s Gvardiol or Bochum’s Bella Kotchap.
‘Everyone plays a really good role in the Bundesliga, would certainly be financially feasible for Bayern and could develop further under Nagelsmann.
‘But I see it like [Hasan] Salihamidzic [Bayern’s sporting director]. As of now, transfers are not necessary. With Tolisso and Roca you also have to say that what you had hoped for from Nagelsmann, among other things, has happened.
‘Namely that he really improved these players who were hardly used in the past or didn’t convince. Both played really well and convinced in their last appearances.’
We are clearly blessed by a number of strong options in defence at present, but we clearly failed to give Mavropanos a fair chance, and I have no doubt that he will continue to flourish in the German division, and will always be one we look back on when our defence begins to struggle, not that we have much concern in that area at present.
Is Mavropanos more ready for first-team football in the Premier League than Saliba is? Should we have saved ourselves 50 Million in the summer and reinvested in other areas of the team?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Mari is much better….hence why we had kept him and did a huge loan to buy of 3mil
LoL. When you go through some of the names which have been classified as dross and let go, or are set to be let go by MA and Edu, it makes for grim reading. For the upteenth time, I will say it again – “Bad asset management” fueled by an egotistic manager and absolutely clueless technical director who knows not his job
“When you go through some of the names which have been classified as dross and let go, or are set to be let go by MA and Edu, it makes for grim reading.”
like who exactly???
Guendouzi aka Lionel Messi?? Ozil?? No one said Saliba was going anywhere. So who exactly are those players??
MA replaced Guendouzi with Lokonga. I hold my peace on that
Saliba has never kicked a ball. Don’t tell me White is good. He was good before he got here but he wasn’t a priority cos we had a certain Saliba
Torreira didn’t like it in England but was that the reason MA cast him aside?
Mavropanos, despite a stellar season wasn’t even given a look in. The €3m Arteta and Edu inserted into his contract tells you how little he was regarded. Bayern have been urged to sign him. Yes, the same Bayern Munich you know.
Pepe is our most potent goal threat and yet, Nketiah comes in to play as a winger when we’re chasing a game while Pepe is on the bench
Kolasinac was never a very good premier league standard left back, but he wasn’t this terrible under Wenger or Emery
In Aubameyang’s first six months, he scored 14 goals. He won the golden boot under Emery and lost out by a single goal the following season. Under MA, he has SUDDENLY become dross.
Leno, who continually kept is in matches also became dross under MA. I’ve not said that Ramsdale should be dropped. I’m only pointing out the way and manner in which many of the players who won Arteta the FA cup and Charity Shield have suddenly been labelled dross
Well said dgr8xt.
second that dgr8xt, especially in response to such a Kool-Aid drinking pantywaist
Time to bring them back…Pablo/Callum/Holding…and you mean to suggest there is no place for them…struggling 4 midfielders while Gundouzzi and Torrerra is labouring away
we simply can’t keep looking a gift horse in the mouth without invariably suffering grave consequences
So Mav could be coming back with Saliba!