Bayern Munich will compete with Arsenal for Premier League star

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Anthony Gordon, setting up a potential transfer battle with Arsenal for the England international. The winger has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time and is widely regarded as one of their key attacking targets for the upcoming transfer window.

Gordon is viewed by Arsenal as a potential priority signing, particularly with Gabriel Martinelli reportedly attracting interest from other clubs. The Gunners are believed to see the Newcastle United winger as a strong option to reinforce their attacking depth and maintain competitiveness in wide areas.

Growing Competition for Key Target

Newcastle United are not actively looking to sell, but like many top clubs, they may be forced to reconsider their position if they fail to secure European football. In such a scenario, financial pressures could influence their stance on retaining key players.

Interest in Gordon is expected to grow over the coming weeks. As reported by the Metro, Bayern Munich have already begun to show strong interest in the winger as they look to strengthen their squad under Vincent Kompany.

Bayern’s Recruitment Strategy and Arsenal’s Response

The German champions believe Gordon’s profile fits their tactical approach, and they are confident he could adapt successfully to the Bundesliga. Bayern’s recent recruitment history has often included players from the Premier League, many of whom have transitioned successfully into German football.

Arsenal now face the challenge of competing with one of Europe’s most established clubs for his signature. The Gunners will need to demonstrate clear intent if they are to convince the player and his representatives, particularly given Bayern’s reputation and experience in major transfer negotiations.

With both clubs monitoring the situation closely, Gordon’s future could become one of the more closely watched transfer stories in the coming months.