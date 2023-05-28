Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga win could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Cancelo

Arsenal is reportedly interested in securing the services of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, adding him to the list of City stars targeted by the Gunners.

In the previous summer, Mikel Arteta’s team successfully added Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to their squad, which contributed to their strong performance in the league title race.

Encouraged by their previous acquisitions, Arsenal now has their sights set on more players from the City squad, with Joao Cancelo being a potential target.

The Portuguese star spent the latter half of the season on loan at Bayern Munich, who have the option to make the transfer permanent for a certain fee.

Initially, it seemed likely that Cancelo would return to City as Bayern Munich struggled in the league, making it unlikely for them to secure the title. However, on the final day of the season, Bayern clinched the title as Borussia Dortmund shockingly failed to win their home match.

This unexpected turn of events has made it more challenging for Arsenal to secure the signing of Cancelo. Football London reports that Bayern Munich, after winning the title, might now consider making Cancelo’s transfer permanent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo has been one of the finest full-backs in Europe over the last few seasons and his experience winning several titles will be helpful to us.

However, the defender might prefer to stay in Germany and City could object to selling another star to us.