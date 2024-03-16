“Bayern should be the intimidated ones.” Chris Sutton predicts Arsenal-Bayern Munich

Chris Sutton is confident that Arsenal can overcome Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semi-finals when they meet in the quarterfinals.

Arsenal secured their spot in the last eight by defeating FC Porto via penalties, showcasing their determination and resilience.

In previous seasons, Bayern Munich would have been considered the clear favourites in such a matchup, given their consistent success in European competition.

However, this year, Arsenal presents a different challenge. The Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League standings and have displayed formidable form throughout 2024.

Conversely, Bayern Munich is facing challenges in their domestic league, losing their grip on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

While Bayern has been a dominant force in the past, Sutton believes that Arsenal’s strength and momentum make them capable of defeating the German giants and progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He predicts in the Daily Mail:

‘In years gone by, you would fear for Arsenal after being drawn with Bayern Munich — like in 2017, when they were annihilated 10-2 on aggregate in the Champions League knockout stages.

‘Now, it is the other way around. Bayern should be the intimidated ones, cursing John Obi Mikel for reaching into that orb of doom and drawing them against the Premier League leaders.

‘Harry Kane will try his best to score his way into the semi-finals of a competition that could save his side’s season, given Bayern don’t look like winning the Bundesliga, but I fancy the consistency of Arsenal over two legs.’

Bayern are very beatable and we have shown in the last few months that there is no team we cannot defeat.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

