Bayern to rival Arsenal for Havertz as Tuchel wants reunion with Chelsea star

Bayern Munich seems keen to spoil Arsenal’s transfer plans; they tried it with Declan Rice, and now they have turned to Kai Havertz, as per Florian Plettenberg from Sky Germany.

❗️X News #Havertz: He was absolutely no target in the last weeks. Arsenal has entered the race in the last days. Bayern has changed their plans NOW! ➡️ Havertz, STRIKER target for Bayern NOW!

➡️ For the bosses he’s a top & feasible alternative for Kolo Muani (close to be off)… pic.twitter.com/UAJVf5yWhT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 16, 2023

A few weeks ago, the German giants pushed to derail the Gunners’ plan to bring Declan Rice on board. There was speculation that Thomas Tuchel had talked with Declan Rice about a move to the Bundesliga. Interestingly, a few days ago, reports spread that the Bundesliga champions had pulled out of the race for the Hammer, which guarantees him staying in the Premier League and, hopefully, for the Gooners’ sake, joining Arsenal (not Manchester City), who is said to be willing to go for £100 million.

Havertz’s Arsenal are also determined to get him on board. Unlike Real Madrid, who were scared off by the Blues’ 70 million asking praise, the Gunners are sure Havertz is who they want. Arsenal may have hoped their London rivals would drop their asking price. There’s talk they need several sales to adhere to FFP, but with Bayern Munich joining the race probably due to Thomas Tuchel’s request, it may take a lot of work for them to close the deal. Chelsea may now have all the leverage they need to stick to their £70 million asking price.

There’s talk that Havertz has agreed to personal terms with the Gooners, and we should hope that could put off Bayern.

Sam P

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…