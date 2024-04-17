Who should be Arsenal’s starting Number 9 in Munich? Jesus or Havertz?

Jesus or Havertz?

As we get set for the big clash against Bayern tonight, everyone is going to be wondering how Arteta will line his squad up. Bayern have a lot of missing players for the game, and it could really benefit our chances with the players they have missing. With defender Alphonso Davies missing due to suspension and midfielder Kingsley Coman ruled out due to an injury in the league on the weekend, Bayern will be without two of their best players.

Arsenal looks good injury wise (other than Jurrien Timber) and Arteta has stated he has pretty much a full squad in contention, but who starts up front for the Gunners tonight, Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz?

If we are talking my opinion, I’d pick Havertz. I know Jesus is a great player and has a lot of quality, but he has been out for a lot of the season and although it sounds a tad harsh, we have been doing just fine without him. Havertz has been able to pick up the slack and has become a key part of this Arsenal set up. He plays as a number nine for his country and has been thriving there also. I just personally, don’t think there’s any point of trying to fix something that isn’t broken.

The fact that Havertz has been playing more regularly, whether that be as the number nine or in midfield, means he’s 100% fit and ready for a game like tonight, whereas Jesus, although he has been playing recently, hasn’t been able to hit the ground running again and I just think that’s due to him being out for some time.

A game like tonight, there’s no point messing about, we must put our strongest team forward and I think our strongest team has Havertz up top. Jesus had some good games playing on the wing and that could be an option, but he could also just be brought on in the second half when some of the Bayern players legs aren’t as fresh and could make more of an impact from there.

Jesus clearly has experience and is a fantastic player, especially when he’s having a good day, and if he starts, I won’t be disappointed, but I do think it could be a costly mistake when I think of the big picture. I just don’t think he’s fit enough to be starting in a fast-paced game like this, I’m sure he can have an impact, but ideally, I’d prefer it was from the bench.

Obviously, it’s up to Arteta and how he wants his team to play and some of you might not agree with me, but after being so consistent and deadly this season, I don’t think changing the front three that we have been so good at winning with is the right option.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…