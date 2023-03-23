Bayern v Arsenal Women stats – truly a game of two halves…

Yes, Jonas Eidevall’s girls lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, but like most games they have either lost or drawn this season, the Arsenal women’s performance has been deserving of a win.

The Arsenal versus Bayern Munich game was a game of two halves; while Bayern seemed to dictate the pace of the game in the first half when they scored the winning goal, Arsenal grew into the game and in the second half were seen to be on the front foot. Getting into the numbers: According to SofaScore, Bayern had 59 percent possession in the first half while Arsenal had 41 percent; aside from that, Bayern had 11 shots with two on target while Arsenal had six shots with two on target.

In the second half, Arsenal had 56 percent possession while Bayern had 44 percent; in this half, Arsenal had an impressive 19 shots with 4 on target, which was so much better than Bayern, who managed 5 shots and only 1 on target. If Arsenal can be as good next week at the Emirates as they were after the halftime break in the game at Allianz Arena, then I don’t see the overhyped Bayern Munich stopping them.

Caitlin Foord knows this and also made a similar claim in the postmatch Champions League quarterfinals press conference. “I think especially in the second half we really dominated and we created a lot of chances,” said Foord pitchside via Arsenal.com. “It would have been nice to put one away, if not two, to get the result and take a bit more pressure off us going into next week.

“But that’s the way it ends, and we’ve just got to continue how we finished that game.” Arsenal’s only goal should be to score next week, as we’ve seen they can contain Bayern’s attack, which is one of the most lethal in European women’s football.

Arsenal will beat Bayern Munich at the Emirates, believe that!

COYGW

Michelle Maxwell

