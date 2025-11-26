Bayern welcome two players back to training before the Arsenal game

Bayern Munich have received a significant fitness boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Arsenal today. The fixture features two of the most in-form teams in Europe this season, with the Gunners having demonstrated consistency and quality across all competitions. Bayern, meanwhile, are also in excellent shape, with their recent victory over PSG reinforcing expectations that they could challenge for the European crown. Both sides remain unbeaten in the Champions League and occupy the top two positions in the standings, meaning that one team’s flawless record is set to be tested.

Key players return for Bayern

The match demands that both teams field their strongest line-ups, and Bayern have received encouraging news on that front. According to Sky Germany, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry have both returned to training ahead of the game. Gnabry had initially appeared set to miss the encounter against Arsenal, but his recovery ensures that he will now be available for selection. The presence of both players represents a substantial boost for the Bavarians, adding experience, creativity, and goal threat to a side already performing at a high level in Europe. Their return increases Bayern’s options and allows them to approach the game with greater tactical flexibility.

Arsenal prepare for a stern test

While the news will lift Bayern, Arsenal will be ready to face any challenges posed by the German champions. The Gunners have impressed since the start of the season and will be aware of the threat posed by Kimmich and Gnabry. Both players’ inclusion raises the stakes for the encounter, requiring focus, discipline, and strategic planning from Mikel Arteta’s side. As the two unbeaten teams prepare to meet, the fixture promises to be a crucial test of strength, depth, and resilience for both squads in the early stages of their European campaigns.

