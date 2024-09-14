BBC Chief admits he has heard “these rumours” that Ethan Nwaneri will start at Tottenham

Most Arsenal fans are waiting to be intrigued about which midfielder will win them the North London derby. Arsenal vs Tottenham is the highlight of this weekend’s Premier League action.

Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Martin Odegaard will not be present for the game. Arteta must be brave in his midfield selections; he may have to deploy a midfield that is not his strongest on paper but can create the groundwork for a dominant performance against Spurs.

Some have touted Ethan Nwaneri as the solution to Arsenal’s midfield dilemma. Some believe his preseason exploits demonstrated that he is ready to play against the big guys, while others believe it is too much pressure to start the 17-year-old in a high-stakes contest like the NLD.

Speaking to BBC Planet Premier League, their Chief Sports Writer Mark Chapman explained how he has been hearing whispers that Nwaneri will start against Spurs, one of several rumours surrounding the NLD.

“At the other end of the scale, as we move onto the north London derby, there are rumours going around at the moment, and these may be quashed by the time the game comes around,” Chapman said.

“They have some issues in midfield Arsenal; Declan Rice is suspended, Martin Odegaard picked up an injury during the week, their signing in the summer, Merino is already injured. So there are these rumours that they may start a 17-year-old, Ethan Nwaneri.”

Rumors about Nwaneri starting the North London derby are persistent, suggesting that he may indeed do so. Some people argue that starting the Hale End star isn’t right because of the pressure associated with that fixture. One could argue that pressure creates diamonds, so if Nwaneri is the star many believe he will be, the pressure on the NLD simply shouldn’t be an issue.

Daniel O

