BBC confirm Ødegaard’s injury timeline. Which fixtures will he miss?

Martin Ødegaard is set to miss some key fixtures in the month of October and, potentially, November as a new timeline has been provided for his recovery from a knee injury. The Norwegian picked up his third separate injury concern against West Ham last time out, with a subsequent prognosis revealing he picked up a medial collateral ligament injury. Initial reports suggested he could be out for just a few weeks, but a report by the BBC has revealed he will be out until mid-November. He is expected to remain sidelined until after the November international break and is in danger of missing up to nine games as a result.

Seven fixtures before the next international break

Arsenal will play seven fixtures before the next international break in November. Luckily, they will have a favourable set of fixtures to navigate compared to their rivals. The biggest game during that period is undoubtedly against Atletico Madrid, with Arsenal hosting the in-form Spaniards at the Emirates Stadium a week from today, just three days after returning to club action against Fulham.

Our hardest Premier League game on paper will arguably be against Crystal Palace, but all the fixtures are winnable going into the break. Furthermore, the presence of summer-signing of Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri will soften the blow considerably. Eze will thrive in a more central role in the Norwegian’s absence, while Nwaneri and, to an extent, Mikel Merino will provide adequate cover.

Potential return before Spurs and Bayern clashes

That said, Ødegaard’s absence will still be felt. His performances against Newcastle and Olympiacos before his injury were timely reminders of his importance to the side. Along with the seven games before the international break, he could also miss two crucial fixtures after the November internationals. Arsenal are set to host Tottenham and then Bayern Munich in the space of just three days after the break. The latest timeline has him scheduled for a return before that period, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit in time.

How big a miss will Martin Ødegaard be for that set of fixtures?

Benjamin Kenneth

