BBC explains Jurrien Timber’s departure from Arsenal’s Spain camp

Arsenal supporters may have been concerned after reports emerged that Jurrien Timber had left the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain. However, the latest update from the BBC suggests there is no need for panic.

The Dutch international has travelled back to London, but BBC Sport reports the visit is part of his planned rehabilitation programme rather than the result of any fresh injury setback.

Timber continues recovery from groin problem

According to Sami Mokbel, Timber has temporarily left Arsenal’s training base in Spain to continue his recovery from the groin injury that forced him to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Importantly, sources have told the BBC that his return to London is scheduled and not related to any deterioration in his condition, with the defender expected to travel back to Spain and rejoin Mikel Arteta’s squad once this phase of his rehabilitation is complete.

That will come as welcome news for Arsenal fans, who have already seen Timber endure a frustrating spell on the sidelines over the past year.

The versatile defender missed the closing weeks of last season after initially suffering an ankle injury, although he recovered in time to feature in Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, the subsequent groin issue ruled him out of representing the Netherlands at the World Cup, with Timber later admitting how heartbroken he was to miss football’s biggest stage.

A crucial player for Arteta

Despite those injury interruptions, Timber remains one of Arteta’s most important players.

The 25-year-old established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back during the club’s Premier League title-winning campaign, making 30 league appearances while also providing the tactical flexibility to move across the back line whenever required.

After seeing his debut Arsenal season devastated by the ACL injury he suffered shortly after arriving from Ajax in 2023, Timber deserves some better luck with his fitness.

With Arsenal due to face Manchester City in the Community Shield on 16 August before beginning the defence of their Premier League crown against Coventry City five days later, supporters will hope this latest rehabilitation programme allows Timber to return fully fit rather than rushing him back before he is ready.

The most encouraging aspect of the BBC report is that Arsenal do not view this latest development as a setback. Instead, it appears to be another carefully managed step in ensuring one of the Gunners’ most valuable defenders is available for what promises to be another demanding campaign.

Patience has already paid off once with Timber after his ACL recovery. Arsenal will be hoping it does so again.

Would you rather Arsenal take extra time with Timber now if it means having him fully fit for the majority of the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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