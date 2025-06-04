BBC journalist discusses the delay in completing the Zubimendi transfer

Arsenal are believed to have secured an agreement to bring Martin Zubimendi to the Emirates in the current transfer window. The club have been actively pursuing reinforcements, and this move marks a significant step in their summer recruitment strategy.

Zubimendi has been on Arsenal’s radar for at least two seasons, with the club maintaining a long-standing interest in the midfielder. Despite serious competition from other top sides, including a failed approach by Liverpool last summer, the Gunners have remained patient in their pursuit.

Deal Reportedly Nearing Completion

Liverpool were previously in a strong position to sign Zubimendi, but the player opted against a move to Anfield. That decision allowed Arsenal to remain in contention, and it now appears they are close to finalising his arrival. Supporters are understandably eager to see the move completed swiftly, particularly as other targets are also being lined up for the summer window.

According to comments made by Alex Howell on the BBC, the situation is well advanced:

“That deal seems to be progressing. My colleague Sami Mokbel reported that he is due to do his medical and that the relevant paperwork is basically done. I don’t think there is going to be too long to wait before that is announced.”

These remarks offer reassurance that the transfer is in its final stages. While the official announcement has yet to be made, the process appears to be moving smoothly behind the scenes.

Arsenal Looking to Build Early Momentum

Completing this deal quickly would allow Arsenal to focus on additional acquisitions without delay. Early business in the window often provides a competitive advantage, giving new arrivals the chance to settle during pre-season and integrate fully before the new campaign begins.

Zubimendi’s anticipated arrival would be a statement of intent from the club and a boost to the midfield options. Supporters remain hopeful that final confirmation will arrive shortly, allowing full attention to shift towards strengthening other key areas of the squad.

