According to Phil McNulty of the BBC, Chelsea has only themselves to blame for the 2-2 draw against Arsenal this evening, as they squandered a two-goal lead.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team outperformed Arsenal, who struggled to find their footing in the match.

Chelsea was in a commanding position with a two-goal lead early in the second half and appeared more likely to score their third goal than to concede any to Arsenal.

However, the situation quickly unraveled in the later stages of the game, due to a mistake by Robert Sanchez that gifted Arsenal a goal.

The Gunners managed to score another late goal, levelling the game at 2-2, a result that many might argue they didn’t deserve.

Mikel Arteta is likely satisfied with the outcome, given how poorly his team performed in the match, while Pochettino may find the final score frustrating.

After the match, McNulty wrote on the BBC:

“Pochettino will be so frustrated. Chelsea had the game under control until Sanchez’s poor clearance.

“Arsenal poor for the most part but stuck in there and credit to them for grabbing the lifeline.”

That was not the best performance from Arsenal this season, that is for sure and to some extent we were lucky, however, we have maintained our unbeaten run and picked up a point and that is all that matters.

