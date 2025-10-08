BBC Pundit Admits Changing Title Prediction Weeks After Bold Liverpool Claims

With 16 points on the board, Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League, one point clear of defending champions Liverpool.

Despite arguably having the toughest start to the new campaign in terms of fixtures, this relentless Arsenal side has managed to overcome some of the league’s fiercest opponents, including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle, to claim the top spot.

Heading into the October international break as league leaders, many now view Mikel Arteta’s men as genuine title contenders. Even those previously unsure of their credentials are beginning to concede that this time, Arsenal appear to possess a title-winning spirit.

Sutton’s Prediction

One such voice is Chris Sutton, who is now tipping Arsenal to go all the way.

“It’s Arsenal’s title for me,” Sutton declared on the BBC’s 606 Football Phone-In while speaking about the Premier League title race.

“I’ve changed my mind since the start of the season. I think Arsenal will win the league.”

Liverpool Wobble Raises Doubts

With Liverpool dropping points in back-to-back defeats and showing worrying signs defensively, those who backed Arne Slot’s side to retain the title are starting to feel uneasy.

Sutton himself had previously backed Liverpool, especially after their 1-0 win over Arsenal. As quoted by Arsenal Insider, he said:

“Arsenal were brilliant yesterday, weren’t they?

“But just got a sneaking feeling when Liverpool, you know, playing like this, still getting the three points. It’s their title.”

Now, with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory. The challenge will be to assume the role of pace-setters and solidify their position at the top.

After three seasons of playing bridesmaid, come May 2026, this could finally be Arsenal’s wedding. Arteta may yet lay his hands on his first Premier League crown, and if he does, the floodgates for silverware could well open.

Feeling confident Gooners?

