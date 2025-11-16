BBC Pundit explains why Arsenal may block Lewis Skelly loan exit

Arsenal already have a clear stance on Myles Lewis Skelly’s potential January exit.

After a breakout 2024 to 2025 campaign, Lewis Skelly had hoped to build on his momentum this season. However, things have not quite gone to plan. The return to fitness of Riccardo Calafiori has seen the teenager spend more time on the bench than on the pitch. Watching Calafiori shine in an unorthodox, free roaming left back role, so central to Arsenal’s tactical identity this season, it is easy to see why he has been preferred.

Yet as Calafiori continues to start and impress, Lewis Skelly finds himself increasingly sidelined. His development appears to have stalled, and with it, his stock has taken a hit. The consequences are already being felt. The youngster has lost his place in the England national team setup, putting his hopes of making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad next summer in serious jeopardy.

With dreams of representing his country on the grandest stage, Lewis Skelly knows he needs regular minutes between now and the end of the season.

Mokbel weighs in on the defender’s dilemma

Sami Mokbel recently shed light on the player’s situation during an appearance on the Highbury Squad podcast. There is growing speculation that the midfielder turned left back could push for a move away from the Emirates in January, with several clubs reportedly ready to tempt him with the promise of consistent game time.

But what is Arsenal’s position?

According to Mokbel, even if the Hale End graduate were to request a loan move, the club are unlikely to sanction it. He said: “My understanding at the moment, and I do not know if this will change closer to January, is that if Myles Lewis Skelly does go out and tell Arsenal that he wants them to consider a potential loan move…

“Touch wood it does not happen to Riccardo Calafiori, because he is having a fantastic season, but given his previous injury record, from what I understand, Arsenal would loathe to even consider letting him, Lewis Skelly, go.”

Arsenal’s stance may be harsh, but it is logical

It may seem harsh for Arsenal to block a potential exit, especially given the player’s frustrations. Yet from the club’s perspective, it is rooted in logic. While Lewis Skelly’s minutes have been limited, he has not been completely frozen out. Crucially, the issue is not his ability. It is simply that Calafiori is performing at a higher level right now. But, Calafiori suffered an injury on international duty this week, so Lewis-Skelly may still come into his own.

With the festive fixture list approaching, opportunities are likely to arise. Injuries, rotation, and the sheer volume of games should see Lewis Skelly get his chance to impress. When that moment comes, he will need to remind Mikel Arteta, and perhaps Thomas Tuchel, why he remains one of the most exciting young talents in English football.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…