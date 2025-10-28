BBC pundit hails Arsenal’s “phenomenal” stats after Crystal Palace win

There’s no doubt Arsenal’s defensive solidity has been key to their ability to grind out results and sustain top-level performances.

Having conceded just three goals in nine games and kept six clean sheets, Arsenal have become a nightmare to play against.

Following their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates, Chris Richards was quick to highlight the Gunners’ defensive strength. He wasn’t alone. Arsenal’s defensive dominance was also a major talking point on BBC Match of the Day.

BBC pundits impressed by Arsenal’s defensive record

The stats discussed on the programme made it clear: Arsenal have kept the most clean sheets (6), conceded the fewest goals (3), faced the fewest shots, allowed the fewest shots on target, and boast the best xG in the league.

Former Tottenham and Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was among the pundits on the show, and he couldn’t help but admit how impressed he was by Arsenal’s brilliance.

“These stats are phenomenal, really,” Murphy said. “You work on it in training, but you need a group of players who are fully on board.”

Injuries haven’t slowed Arsenal down

And that’s not all. Murphy went on to admit that rival teams should be worried because Arsenal are performing this well despite being hit by injuries.

“The other thing for Arsenal is the players they’ve got to come back,” he added. “They’ve got players who’ll return and bring more competition for places.

“And when you get more competition, you get a higher level of performance. It’s a tad worrying, to be honest!”

Arsenal really are in a strong position. They’re in a good moment, and now they need to capitalise on it and sustain their form.

With the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke still to return, they will only get stronger.

Time for Arsenal’s attack to find rhythm

But if Arsenal are to reach the next level, the solution is simple: they need to start scoring more from open play.

If Viktor Gyökeres can find his rhythm and start firing on all cylinders – like the brace he scored against Atletico Madrid last week – Arsenal could hit their absolute peak – and if they do, there should be nothing stopping them from finally claiming league glory.

