BBC pundit predicts Arsenal win v Man City: “Haaland being bullied out of it”

Former Premier League player and pundit Chris Sutton believes a Manchester City player will get ‘bullied out of it’ when they do battle with Arsenal at the weekend. The Gunners are set to face the Citizens in matchday 5 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign and it is shaping up to be a keenly contested affair. It will be our third hardest fixture this campaign, illustrating the brutal schedule we have been forced to navigate so far. Just like the Liverpool tie a few weeks ago, this fixture will be one of the most difficult this season, and coming out victorious should be of utmost priority. A key battle will be between Erling Haaland and the formidable partnership of Saliba and Gabriel. The form of Mosquera suggests the former could continue on the bench, but I highly doubt it. It has always been a fascinating battle, one that the Arsenal defence has overcome in recent meetings and Sutton believes it will continue this weekend.

Sutton tips Arsenal to rough up Haaland

Chris Sutton believes Erling Haaland could get roughed up on Sunday and has predicted Arsenal to overcome their opponents despite their recent form. “I am very sure about this one – Arsenal will win,” he revealed in a column for the BBC. “Manchester City played well in the derby, but they were up against a poor Manchester United team and Arsenal are on a different level. They will rough City up and I can see Erling Haaland being bullied out of it – I am not going to make him captain of my Fantasy team this week.”

He went on to predict a 1-0 scoreline in favour of Arsenal in a highly anticipated encounter. Erling Haaland has been a man in red hot form in recent weeks. Keeping the Norwegian at bay will be pivotal and if they do not, it could have grave consequences. The striker has already scored six goals in five games for City in all competitions and this is excluding his recent exploits for Norway, scoring a tally of six goals in just two international fixtures.

Arsenal’s defence stands strong

That said, he will be coming up against one of the best defences in world football. Arsenal are yet to even concede from open play this campaign and that is testament to our solid backline.

I do not know about this one, do you agree with Sutton’s Haaland comments?!

Benjamin Kenneth

