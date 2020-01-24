BBC Pundit questions if Arsenal has made any progress under Mikel Arteta

Mark Lawrenson remains unconvinced by Mikel Arteta and predicts a Bournemouth win Monday evening.

Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their new manager just over a month ago. The Spaniard took over a club that had been poor and struggling under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg.

The fans had started falling out with the players who seemed to be playing with a serious lack of belief in themselves.

However, Arteta has managed to change the mood around the club from the players to the fans.

While he has won just two of his matches so far, he has overseen an upturn in performance and the mending of the players and fans relationship.

However, not everyone seems to be convinced with the work that Arteta has done and one of them is Mark Lawrenson.

The BBC Pundit admitted that Arsenal getting a draw against Chelsea with ten men was commendable, however, he insisted that the Gunners should be doing more under Arteta now as he has had time to know his players.

He said via his BBC column: “As well as Arsenal did to draw with Chelsea after having David Luiz sent off, when I look at them I am just not convinced.

“It is early days for Mikel Arteta, but I would love to know what he is thinking now he has got to know his squad a bit. Arsenal drew with Bournemouth on Boxing Day, Arteta’s first game. He would be happy with the same result on Monday, but I am going to go with a Bournemouth win. 2-0.”

Those comments seem a little harsh all things considered, however, until a proper decent winning run is put together there will be some that remain unconvinced with the Spaniard.