BBC Pundit questions if Arsenal has made any progress under Mikel Arteta

Mark Lawrenson remains unconvinced by Mikel Arteta and predicts a Bournemouth win Monday evening.
Arsenal made Mikel Arteta their new manager just over a month ago. The Spaniard took over a club that had been poor and struggling under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg.
The fans had started falling out with the players who seemed to be playing with a serious lack of belief in themselves.
However, Arteta has managed to change the mood around the club from the players to the fans.
While he has won just two of his matches so far, he has overseen an upturn in performance and the mending of the players and fans relationship.
However, not everyone seems to be convinced with the work that Arteta has done and one of them is Mark Lawrenson.
The BBC Pundit admitted that Arsenal getting a draw against Chelsea with ten men was commendable, however, he insisted that the Gunners should be doing more under Arteta now as he has had time to know his players.
He said via his BBC column: “As well as Arsenal did to draw with Chelsea after having David Luiz sent off, when I look at them I am just not convinced.
“It is early days for Mikel Arteta, but I would love to know what he is thinking now he has got to know his squad a bit. Arsenal drew with Bournemouth on Boxing Day, Arteta’s first game. He would be happy with the same result on Monday, but I am going to go with a Bournemouth win. 2-0.”
Those comments seem a little harsh all things considered, however, until a proper decent winning run is put together there will be some that remain unconvinced with the Spaniard.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Exactly.
6 Pl games. 1 win 1 loss and 4 draws is appalling.
Especially as Arteta has inherited a team battle hardened after 60 games under Emery.
He’s also had huge breaks between games with no EL games to play and the winter break to come.
So he has actually had a lot of time to work with the squad.
I think Arsenal will beat Bournemouth but it’s the PL games that count.
On track for our lowest PL tally in 29 years yet people keep talking improvement!!!
“Battle hardened after 60 games underEmery” – what was the war cry we heard from our captain?…We were scared of Watford!!!
We were on track for a CL place and a european trophy until UE messed that up, so don’t hold your breath wishing for the 29years to become a reality.
Any further thoughts on your £3,000 a week squad yet stevo?
I am patiently waiting for the revelations to be explained fully, as I’m sure you’ll do better than MA’s inherited team of warriors.
I tell you what Lawro, why not just go and suck off Liverpool immediately. It’s what you’re best at.
We’ve improved as much as possible but we just have average players. You can’t turn average and below average players in to Top players
We don’t have players capable of getting us to the top 4
But Innit, we have signed over 17 new players sice we last finished in the top four and that was when we had no defence, mentally weak, lazy , overpaid and underperforming dross!!!
Are you telling me we have gone backwards after all these new players, or can you explain how we managed top four with even worse players than the new ones signed by the new regime.