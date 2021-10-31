BBC pundit was impressed by more than just Ramsdale’s save from Maddison

Much has been said about Aaron Ramsdale’s save to deny James Maddison a free-kick goal yesterday, but we have forgotten about his recovery save to deny Jonny Evans from scoring the rebound.

BBC pundit, Garth Crooks doesn’t and he says it was that moment that impressed him the most.

Ramsdale showed incredible reflexes and response to take the sting out of Evans’ shot before Partey cleared the ball upfield.

If the Englishman hadn’t blocked it, the former Manchester United man would easily have scored and we would probably not be talking about the save today.

Crooks says it was a great save, but the recovery was similarly fantastic.

He told the BBC: “The save was great, but what impressed me was the recovery to get to the second ball.

“He makes the first save. Strong hands. Pushes the ball onto the post. It’s coming back into the goal.

“He gets up, there is a Leicester player coming that gets a second bite at it. It’s going under his body. I thought his recovery was fantastic.”

Everything Ramsdale did in the game was impressive and Arsenal can only hope that he stays fit and continues to get better.

At 23, if his development continues in this upward trajectory, Arsenal can be confident that they have the goalkeeper spot covered for the next decade.

Injuries and suspension are what would stop the England international and it would be important for the club to sign a new backup goalkeeper who can deputise well for him if Bernd Leno eventually leaves.