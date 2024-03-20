Be careful – Arsenal introducing strict rules to keep Bayern Munich fans out of the Emirates

Bayern fans unable to attend UCL game at The Emirates

Bayern Munich fans won’t be allowed to attend the quarter finals on the Champions League game against Arsenal after UEFA has banned them from attending after throwing fireworks on the pitch at their last match in the Champions League round of 16 against Lazio where they walked away 3-0 winners.

Meaning the whole stadium will be only open to Arsenal fans in what will be a massive clash and boost for the club. Bayern Munich fans threw fireworks on the pitch after winning their last game and now have no chance of supporting their team at The Emirates.

Arsenal will open up the away section to Arsenal fans but have put in measures so that they can make sure that Bayern Munich fans will not be able to attend and buy tickets. Arsenal already have a ticketing scheme where it makes it harder for ticket touters to get a hold of tickets and resell them, but extra measures will be taken place to ensure Bayern Munich fans will not be able to attend.

It’s being reported that only Arsenal membership holders who had a membership before March 11th will be able to buy tickets and memberships purchased after March 11th won’t be able to have tickets transferred to them either.

if any Bayern Munich fans are found within the ground the ticket that they managed to get access to will be then invalid, and wherever they got that ticket from and whoever the holder of the membership who sold or transferred the ticket will be strictly banned for life.

UEFA have been very firm, and after the incidents that occurred at Bayern’s last game, they’ve decided they have to be strict with the punishment. This gives Arsenal not only the home advantage but the advantage of having an entire stadium behind them as they are set to face one of their toughest challenges yet after years of being out of The Champions League.

Arsenal have had a great run in this year’s tournament and will be looking to continue their good form and progress into the semifinals, but of course Bayern won’t lay down easy and are also looking to progress. Although their fans won’t be there to support them inside the stadium, Bayern will still do everything they can to push themselves and knock out Arsenal who are definitely the most inexperienced out of the remaining teams in this prestigious tournament.

My advice would be to be very careful with who you are transferring or selling your tickets to, because they look to be approaching the situation in a very strict manner and won’t tolerate any nonsense.

