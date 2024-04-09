Be careful tonight Arsenal security must watch out for terrorists as well as Munich fans

Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at The Emirates tonight is fraught with heightened security concerns following a chilling threat issued by the Islamic State. As reported in today’s Mail, the notorious terrorist group has targeted the four stadiums hosting the quarter-finals, including The Emirates, raising alarms among authorities and fans alike.

Adding to the tension is UEFA’s decision to bar Bayern Munich supporters from attending the match. This unprecedented move stems from the chaotic scenes witnessed during their previous Champions League encounter against Lazio, where fireworks were recklessly thrown onto the pitch in celebration, prompting swift action from football’s governing body.

There is sure to be a massive security presence at the Stadium after the Al Azaim Foundation, a known media outlet linked to ISIS, circulated a menacing poster on Monday morning, explicitly declaring intentions to target the Parc des Princes, the Santiago Bernabeu, the Metropolitan, and The Emirates Stadium, with a stark message: ‘Kill them all.‘

According to AS, the Spanish Government have activated their security procedures for the Champions League double-header this week. It’s believed more than 3,000 members of security have been assigned to the fixtures in Spain – Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Atletico vs Borussia Dortmund. I am sure the British government will also take these threats seriously, never mind trying to stop Munich fans from entering the ground.

The specter of past incidents looms large, including the chaos instigated by Frankfurt supporters during a previous UEFA Cup tie at The Emirates. In response to the Bayern ban, Arsenal has taken stringent measures, implementing restrictions on ticket exchanges and memberships. Ticket access has been limited to longstanding members, with new registrants after March 11 preemptively barred from participation.

As the clash unfolds tonight, all eyes will be on The Emirates (as well as the Bernabeau), with security forces on high alert to ensure the safety of all attendees amidst this looming threat.

Be careful out there Gooners!

