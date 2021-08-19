Be excited – Arsenal’s rebuild is almost complete….

How Long Will Our Rebuild Take?
From a previous article, I noted that we needed quite a number of new major signings to be truly competitive.
— New central defender.
— New rightback.
— New attacking midfielder. (Odegaard?)
— New striker.
Knowing that Leno is not it, and that Granit Xhaka might still be sold even after a new contract. We will also need their replacements within the next two seasons as well.
That’s 6 major signings. How long will it take Arsenal to sign these 6 major players?
Using historical evidence from our transfer activity in previous windows, I estimate 2 major signings per season. So far in this season, we have only made 1. We can expect one more signing. So that leaves 4 signings for the team to be complete. Ordinarily, this will make it 2 seasons before Arsenal’s rebuild is complete.
These remaining 4 signings can be done all in one swoop or a player might develop well enough internally to make the need redundant. So, I estimate only one more season beyond the current one for Arsenal to approach complete rebuild. By this time as well, many of the current crop of players (Tierney, Gabriel, White, Saka, Martinelli, Balogun, Lokonga) would be near prime performance ages. As a result, Arsenal must target players in the 21-25 age range. This will make sure that everyone is near or in their prime ages and ready to compete with rivals by the time the rebuild is complete. If any of the links are true, then Arsenal are indeed following this approach.
Be excited, indeed. Short term results right now are not the best but Arsenal fans have much to be excited about in the coming years.
Agboola Israel
I agree. I like the current long-term view being taken. Time will not only allow the addition of more key players, but importantly allow the off-loading of those that are not part of the future, which is proving to be a big difficulty at the moment. There will be ups & downs but it’s heading in the right direction.
“NEW” players means little, “WHO” is important, and looking at who we have bought I cannot get your article. We are substantially lower in quality players than half the EPL teams. Although I am happy to see Odegaard here, we still have not got our Midfield Maestro, our main forwards are getting old, we don’t have a functional right back and have given the anarchic snailpace thug, Xhaka, a long contract. There is a long way to o go before we catch up to the main players, they are so far ahead that Europe seems a very long way off
Yeah, don’t feel very optimistic.
White and Ramsdale didn’t really set the PL alight last season and still we spent 80 million on them.
And it doesnt strike me with confidence that the past signings of these 2 rookies have been borderline disastrous.
Heard a rumor that the same GK coach who recommended Runarsson, also recommended Ramsdale. And that GK coach is part of the entourage Arteta brought.
Laughable if true, but then again, this club has done absolutely ridiculous actions in the past few years that nothing surprises me anymore.
I wonder what the England manager was thinking taking him to the Euros as part of his squad? Maybe our GK coach suggested that to him as well 🤔
“Laughable”
What’s laughable is that this club is lumbered with so-called fans of your caibre – sneering, cynical, destructive idiots.
Maybe you have had enough internet for the day Michael,maybe have a lie down and come back tomorrow before you burst a blood vessel buddy .
I think save the excitement until mid season and we know where we stand ,it takes apt for me to get excited with Arsenal these days and the signings we have made that still applys .
I think the first 3 boys in through the door was pretty good business but I cannot get a excited with Odegaard and Ramsdale no matter how much some of us big them up .
Would liked to have seen that 60 million for the last two put to better use .
And I hope Arteta plays to whites strengths because it could be a long hard season for him with the price tag on his head .
Couldn’t agree there more DK. Arteta has two annoying although contradictory habits:
1) He insists on a left and right footed centre back, a left footed cm ie Xhaka etc. In certain situations you get chosen according to your foot, not because you are the best in that position.
2) He then contradicts all that by playing other players in unnatural positions for no obvious reason
I hope he doesnt screw around with White. We have had enough CBs disintegrate already!
I think a back 3 with white middle and Gabriel and holding either side giving TIerney a license to roam forward and also the right back whoever that will be .
Looking at the team in a positive mind and what we have to play with I think going forward a 3-4-1-2 or a 5-2-3 .
Agree with the three at the back but think White is better suited to right side with Holding in the middle.
Also now that Arteta hasn’t signed a new striker he should not create enemity with Senior players whom we still depend on.
Arsenals success is more important than those petty squabbles.
In replacement, almost complete but in the team we want, no way near. Arteta needs not to overthink about details but be more direct. What the team needs is a player or two of ozil and Sanchez calibre or just a player like Fernandez who can score all kinds of goals and lift the mood of others. That team can beat anyone when they have good morale which might come from coach or players like afformentioned.
I have hope in the team because of this window’s recruitment strategy, no more old spares.
Get behind tour team and manager Gooners
For us to get striker we have to qualify for European competition and be ready to pay over odd a good striker that will improve us will cost nothing lesss than £70mi IMO, so am hoping we can get Rb sorted this summer and throw in all our next summer budget on a striker.
Our team now is good enough for 6th place at least, anything less is unacceptable IMO,
If we are looking at our performance 2nd half of the season, then now with an upgrade we should get 6th coyg.
OT. We can see how media has played with us all summer. MA has told us they have a plan, it’s the fans that are not patient enough.
This summer has been a good one already IMO, and anything else is icing on the cake
I applaud your optimism, but I don’t think Kronke will complete anything. For him at least (and his track record at Arsenal) it’s more about profit generating than building to win titles.
All those Top 4 years with Wenger, and never did he “complete” the team with that player or two getting us further in the CL or competing for the PL title.
Even now that has not changed. Does anyone think this team is anywhere close to being complete?
We have spent £135-150m so far on basically an under 23 team already this window which you must agree is way more than we expected to be sanctioned by Kroenke – currently we are the biggest spenders in the EPL. I’m not getting involved in dicussing personal preferences on purchases , but whilst this is obviously not a top 4 team its a team with much more potential than this time last year, even if it won’t yet make a huge difference. I’m not saying the team, the plan or Arteta will succeed, just that at least its a long term upgrade.
I agree. A lot of young talent walking through the doors these days. A new RB in place of Bellerin + successful offloading of squad players and I’d say it’s been a pretty successful window.
New players coming in have to get used to a new philosophy and create an understanding with other players. It will take time for us to start to peak. They are not just going to walk in and perform miracles. The criticism that Ben White is getting is unfair. Look at players like Mcguire who struggled to slot into the Mutd defense.
Agree Dboy – sensible comments, although we both know that instant judgements will be made. Whether or not you approve of Arteta, let’s at least give the 5 new players a chance before the hatchet jobs start.
What this article completely fails to recognise, unless I have read it incorrectly, is the players that MA/EDU have signed since they took charge of the club.
Luiz, Willian, Mari, Runnarson, Aubameyang, Xhaka, Ryan, Soares, Gabriel, Ceballos, Odegaard and any others I have missed, were ALL re-signed with very large contracts, or were their permanent signings as well.
I believe that, under this stewardship, more than ten players have been introduced and/or become part of the vision…. so let’s not forget author of this article, that trying to brushstrokes out the full and true picture of what the duohave/have not acieved, just will not wash with the fans – and if you class a reported £30,000,000 on a keeper and, likewise, £30,000,000 plus on a AM as not being “major signings” then the author must be confusing us with City and Chelsea.
If the transfers above go through, over £125,000,000 will have been spent in this transfer window alone… add up the other costs as indicated since MA arrived and there can be NO EXCUSE if he doesn’t deliver this season – methinks the excuses are already being prepared, with some facts being left out to make the medicine seem sweeter.
No excuse if the team is not in top 7 by November/December
What am excited about is the quality of the signing, it will be hard for any coach taking over to bin our young guys and the players brought in already
I believe it’s 140 million Ken if my maths are correct .
Either way it’s a lot of money spent from an owner who apparently does not spend money ,also looked at money spent over the last 5 years and Arsenal are now 3rd on the list .
It’s safe to say MA has been backed then!
Am I excited – not quite, though I am excited to be able to get back to watching my team again. There are two main priorities for me. A quality right back is a must, plus a proven striker, especially if Auba goes. But the focus must also be on shipping out those players we no longer need. This process seems to be proceeding at glacial pace, if at all.
We are the biggest spenders so far in this window….just saying🙂
read the title and threw up a little in my mouth
Even if MA signs Lionel & Ronaldo, our fans shall still complain bitterly. MA said he got plan and he is working towards it, whether fans love it or not is another thing entirely. Arsenal didn’t sign Ryan (but he wanted us) because Aaron was their number 1 target + all the rumors on Maddison & Aouar are just plan B, only if Odegaard bid fails. Saying MA doesn’t have a plan is laughable. I hope it doesn’t take too much time before they gel together, if not, most of our fans are going to build a fence around Arteta and pay for it.
When I read the headline, I thought it was sarcasm at its best…