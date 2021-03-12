“Be honest. I think Arsenal are favourites against them this weekend” Merson backing Arsenal big time

Paul Merson is confident that Arsenal will beat Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend.

Both teams face off in another NLD as they both look to end this campaign in the European places.

Spurs won the reverse of this fixture, 2-0 with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane supplying the goals for them.

Both teams have suffered rough patches this season, but Spurs are closer to a European place than the Gunners.

They have enjoyed their front three of Kane, Son and Gareth Bale in fine form recently and that should give them the confidence to get the win at the weekend.

However, Merson says Arsenal is playing the better football and Spurs rely on Kane too much.

He rubbished Spurs’ record of having scored 100 goals in all competitions this season by claiming over 20 of them have been against small teams.

He writes in his Star Sports column: “Jose Mourinho says scoring over 100 goals this season is not bad for a “negative team” like Tottenham.

“But who’s he trying to kid? Look at the quality of the teams they’ve played. Seriously.

“They scored five against Marine. Four against Wycombe. And then eight against a bog-average Wolfsberger team in the Europa League.

“Don’t forget the seven they scored against mighty Maccabi Haifa in the qualifying round as well. That’s 24 of their goals already… Come on. Be honest. I think Arsenal are favourites against them this weekend. I really do.

“If both teams play to the best of their ability I think Arsenal win the game. I think their passing and movement is better.

“Spurs rely too much on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, and lately Gareth Bale. But Arsenal are a different team to the one Spurs beat in December.”