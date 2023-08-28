Be patient – Havertz still needs to gel with his Arsenal team-mates

Things haven’t started as well as Arteta and the boys may have hoped, but there’s hope they’ll get better.

If there’s one thing Gooners are hoping for, it is that Kai Havertz finds his footing and finally lives up to his expectations.

The German international has been criticised for his poor performance for Arsenal in their first three games of the season. There are even calls that he should be dropped when Arsenal play next.

Even so, some Gooners hope to still see the best out of the ex-blue. Like these Gooners, I’m convinced the midfielder will get better, and here’s why. Before a player joins a new club, he must have built an excellent on-field relationship.

In Havertz’s case, playing as a left-sided No. 8, a role he is still trying to grasp as he has yet to play it since moving to England, he ought to have built some chemistry with the left-back, left winger, and centre-forward.

Of these 3, he has played with three different left-backs and two different centre-forwards, and Martinelli is yet to be in his best form. This poor on-pitch chemistry has undoubtedly affected the ex-Chelsea man’s game.

In a consistent line-up, players can build chemistry on the pitch, complement each other, and get the best out of each other. This claim may not guarantee Havertz’s immediate improvement.

Still, it gives a perfect reason why Havertz could still be good for Arteta’s project over time.

Jack Anderson

