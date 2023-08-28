Be patient – Havertz still needs to gel with his Arsenal team-mates

Things haven’t started as well as Arteta and the boys may have hoped, but there’s hope they’ll get better.
If there’s one thing Gooners are hoping for, it is that Kai Havertz finds his footing and finally lives up to his expectations.
The German international has been criticised for his poor performance for Arsenal in their first three games of the season. There are even calls that he should be dropped when Arsenal play next.
Even so, some Gooners hope to still see the best out of the ex-blue. Like these Gooners, I’m convinced the midfielder will get better, and here’s why. Before a player joins a new club, he must have built an excellent on-field relationship.
In Havertz’s case, playing as a left-sided No. 8, a role he is still trying to grasp as he has yet to play it since moving to England, he ought to have built some chemistry with the left-back, left winger, and centre-forward.
Of these 3, he has played with three different left-backs and two different centre-forwards, and Martinelli is yet to be in his best form. This poor on-pitch chemistry has undoubtedly affected the ex-Chelsea man’s game.
In a consistent line-up, players can build chemistry on the pitch, complement each other, and get the best out of each other. This claim may not guarantee Havertz’s immediate improvement.
Still, it gives a perfect reason why Havertz could still be good for Arteta’s project over time.
Jack Anderson
We will wait for him to come good, even if it means us falling out of the title race to accommodate him because he’s our messiah
Far too brief , Jack, to be taken as a serious argument to keep Havertz in the team while he finds his feet and fits in, assuming , as I probably should not, that he EVER DOES fit in. You claim, without a shred of actual evidence,”the poor on pitch chemistry has undoubtedly affected the ex Chelsea players form “!
That is no more than a half baked theory, I suggest, with nothing except your own theory, to substantiate it.
I say you are very mistaken and that A PLAYER WITH OVER THREE YEARS FULL TIME PREM EXPERIENCE ALREADY, should be expected to fit in far better than he has shown, either at Chelsea or at our club
You provide the flimsiest of “so called evidence” and fail utterly to make a proper case for your contention. SADLY!
I believe the left-AM role is kind of confusing for a left-footed midfielder, because Odegaard and Vieira struggled there
I think Xhaka performed very well because of his excellent positioning skills and he’d watched the whole game from the deep-midfield area, hence his great tactical understanding
Havertz would likely understand the role better after a few more games, but I bet Arteta will play safe against Man United by playing Rice there. Rice’s height will also help us escape from Man United attacker’s high-press