Be patient like Kevin Campbell and “believe Kai Havertz will be a star for Arsenal”

Scoring goals and providing assists make players stand out; thus, unfortunately, a player’s all-around contribution can sometimes be overlooked.

Kai Havertz is one player “suffering” from this situation. In his first three games (the Community Shield included) of the season, he has failed to score or produce an assist; his other contributions on the pitch are overlooked, which has some already considered him a £65 million transfer flop.

However, that’s not the case. The German’s presence for the whole game versus Palace shows that he is delivering what Arteta signed him for. The 24-year-old can maintain composure and still exhibit creativity under pressure. He is good with the ball at his feet and an excellent passer when he moves it on. He dictates tempo in the attacking play as he helps the team control possession to help him and his teammates establish stability to express themselves.

Gooners expect him to score goals, but his role transcends the traditional markers of a standout player, focusing on the subtleties that often go unnoticed. His ability to link up plays, anticipate opponents’ moves, and drive the team forward has earned him a pivotal role in Arsenal’s setup. His influence is not confined to statistics, but is reflected in the team’s overall cohesion and improved midfield control.

For now, only a few see his impact. Still, as the season goes by, he will be seen for what he’s offering and why Arteta trusts him for his team, as ex-Gunner Kevin Campbell predicts when he said on Highbury Squad, “Havertz can manipulate the ball, he can handle the ball, he can play between the lines nicely. He had a decent game without being spectacular. It will take him time. It will take this Arsenal squad time to understand how to get the best out of each other. Let’s be honest, they’ve only played two games together. But I really believe Kai Havertz will be a star for Arsenal moving forward.”

It seems to me that Arsenal fans WANT Havertz to be a flop, maybe because he came from Chelsea, or they don’t like his price tag, but can’t we give him a little time to integrate into Arteta’s tactical setup, please…..

