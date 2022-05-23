Be positive – Arsenal’s progress “has been massive” and “the team is building”

Arsenal defender adamant that progress has been made

The Gunners let a place in the Champions League slip through their fingers in the past week.

Disappointing performances first against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and then Newcastle United ended their hopes of playing in the illustrious competition after five years.

However, a fifth-place finish guaranteed their spot in the Europa League, where they will certainly be one of the favorites to win the competition.

Thank you Arsenal family for the support this season means the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LEzehLv5tg — Gabriel Martinelli (@gabimartinelli) May 22, 2022

On top of that, the 69 points that the Gunners accrued in the current campaign, is the best since Unai Emery’s first season in-charge, when they finished with 70 points in the 2018/19 campaign.

And defender Rob Holding, who’s been at the club since 2016, highlighted that progress has certainly been made in the past few years under the helm of Mikel Arteta.

“Yeah, I think the progress this year especially has been massive.”

The Englishman continued, “We’ve really stepped up and the team is building. The connection with the fans has been amazing this year, with them being back in the stands from the two years of Covid.”

❤️ Thanks for the love, Gooners pic.twitter.com/JBq3WVf5dX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

“So yeah, I think we are heading in the right direction, and it’s a building block.”

If Arsenal can significantly improve their squad in the close season, you can only wonder how better things can get.

The target for next season should be simple: A top four finish topped by winning a first major European competition in the shape of Europa League.

That would just be amazing!

Yash Bisht