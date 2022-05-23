Be positive – Arsenal’s progress “has been massive” and “the team is building”

Arsenal defender adamant that progress has been made
The Gunners let a place in the Champions League slip through their fingers in the past week.
Disappointing performances first against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and then Newcastle United ended their hopes of playing in the illustrious competition after five years.
However, a fifth-place finish guaranteed their spot in the Europa League, where they will certainly be one of the favorites to win the competition.
Thank you Arsenal family for the support this season means the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LEzehLv5tg
— Gabriel Martinelli (@gabimartinelli) May 22, 2022
On top of that, the 69 points that the Gunners accrued in the current campaign, is the best since Unai Emery’s first season in-charge, when they finished with 70 points in the 2018/19 campaign.
And defender Rob Holding, who’s been at the club since 2016, highlighted that progress has certainly been made in the past few years under the helm of Mikel Arteta.
“Yeah, I think the progress this year especially has been massive.”
The Englishman continued, “We’ve really stepped up and the team is building. The connection with the fans has been amazing this year, with them being back in the stands from the two years of Covid.”
❤️ Thanks for the love, Gooners pic.twitter.com/JBq3WVf5dX
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
“So yeah, I think we are heading in the right direction, and it’s a building block.”
If Arsenal can significantly improve their squad in the close season, you can only wonder how better things can get.
The target for next season should be simple: A top four finish topped by winning a first major European competition in the shape of Europa League.
That would just be amazing!
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is what everyone’s vision should be at Arsenal. From the board, couches, players. Winning EUL and making top four is not a great mountain. It can be achieved if we focus on doing it.
Anyone watching the fluid attacking football played by Man City yesterday can only despair when they see our team playing sideways and backwards football. In simple terms any side must replace 5 players a year just to stand still, as players age and/or move on. Will Arsenal buy those players or will our owner concentrate on buying up more land in the U S?
If Saka and Magalhaes are unwilling to extend their contracts, we’ll be back to square one
If we received 50m offer for Gabriel, I would sell him. That would be good business and we wouldn’t need to wait for to lose him for free. I like Gabriel but he’s replaceable.
Liverpool sold Suarez and Coutinho on their way back to the top. Arguably their 2 best players at the time.
We may have to do similar. That is just the way it is.
When a coach is building a top team to succeed he must get a great solid foundation and then grow the team from there. This foundation is based on players. When Klopp came in he got Salah, Mane and Firminho as the base. He then started to tweak the whole setup to fit these players and thus signed or brought in other players based on how he wanted to play around the trio. If any coach in building a top team doesnt get the foundation right he will keep signing and signing to replace players and push the success he wamts to achiebe further into the future. We need to be wary of the players we sign and if they are even very young they should be world class talents. This will key for next season and the future.
He has managed to achieve impressive wins with a weak sqaud that he weakened himself. It shows he is capable. What he lacks is consistency.
I think one more season with clever additions can show if he can fulfill the potential.
It’s no use crying for his dismissal when he has just been handed a new lucrative contract. The pay rise doesn’t make any sense to me but it does to the one who pays him.
He is paid more than Tuchel now, what a joke!
The table does not lie.
13 points better than 2020.
8 points better than 2021.
69 points would have achieved 3rd place last season.
Finished 11 points clear of fellow top 4 rival Manchester United.
Finished 13 points clear of fellow top 4 rival Westham.
Finished 21 points clear of Crystal Palace who’s manager Patrick Vieira many Just Arsenal fans swear is far superior to Arteta.
Massive progress?after 2.5 years and hundreds of millions.you want to see real progress just look at Conté and Howe and what they have done in just few months.the spuds are back in the CL and Newcastle bottom of the league and a solitary win when he came in,finished 11th with 15 losses just 3 more than us and they outplayed us.since the turn of the year it’s CL form.