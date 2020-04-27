Be positive, football is set to return sooner than we may think

The signs are all there that we may see a return to football this summer far sooner than we may have expected.

The BBC is regarded as a very credible news organisation, certainly more credible than loudmouths claiming they are some sort of Nostradamus who know that football will not return this summer. Well, the Beed is reporting that Spain, Italy and yes the Premier League are all making plans to return to action.

Look at these three headlines from the Beeb just in the last couple of days

‘Project Restart’: Premier League ramps up plans for resuming season

Serie A teams set to return to individual training on 4 May

Bundesliga ‘ready to return on 9 May’, says German Football League

Now, each of us has a choice, you can either listen to the trolls on Twitter, Facebook, this site or any place else or you can ignore their inane mutterings and listen and read from credible outlets about what the current status actually is.

For me, it is a no brainer, the Premier League, Bundesliga and even Serie A are all gearing up for a return to football. It may still be a little while but it looks an almost certainty, if you listen to the right people, that every effort is being made for football to return within the next couple of months.

Life is hard enough right now and it is so easy to be a whining know it all desperate to be recognised as some sort of sage, however, it is not that hard to be positive and I find it the much easier path to take, especially when that optimism is backed by actual facts as opposed to one’s unqualified opinion.