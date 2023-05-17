Be positive lads – Arsenal can only get better next season

BRIGHTON DEFEAT WAS DEPRESSING, BUT LET’S LOOK AT THE BIG PICTURE AT ARSENAL – by Moggy

Arsenal’s disappointing loss to Brighton has led to a feeling that the team simply can’t handle the pressure of a title race. However, I believe that the gloom and doom surrounding the club is a bit overblown. Yes, it was a disappointing game, but they still finished second in the Premier League, which is a huge improvement from last year.

It is important to remember that this is still a young team that is still learning and growing. They have a lot of potential, and I think they will be even better next season. Arteta has done a good job of building a young, talented squad, and I believe he deserves to be given more time to see his project through.

That being said, there are some areas where Arsenal can improve. One area of concern is the lack of a natural goalscorer up front. Jesus is a good player, but he is not a prolific scorer. Arsenal need someone who can hold the ball up and bring others into play. If they can add a player like that, I think they will be a real force in the Premier League next season.

Another area where Arsenal can improve is their squad depth. They have a good starting XI, but they lack quality depth in some areas. This was evident in the game against Brighton, when Arsenal were forced to make several changes due to injuries. If Arsenal can add some quality depth to their squad, they will be better equipped to deal with injuries and suspensions next season.

The absolute key areas that Arteta must concentrate on is our midfield, and with the constant rumours about Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, and numerous other top class central performers, we can just about confidently predict that we will be having a very exciting summer transfer window ahead.

Also, although at the beginning of the season most Gooners thought that Saliba and Gabriel were likely to be the strongest defensive pairing in the League, our defensive record is telling us the exact opposite is true, especially when either of them were out injured and we had to rely on the adequate but uninspring duo of Holding and Kiwior, so it is a must that Arteta concentrates on our back line as well.

But overall, I believe that Arsenal are on the right track. They have a young, talented squad with a lot of potential. With a few key additions, I think they can be a real challenge to Man City in the Premier League next season.

This is a Guest post from Moggy who has his own Arsenal website, TheArsenalBlog.com

