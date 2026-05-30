Be Proud Gooners – Arsenal Return Home As Heroes Despite Final Heartbreak

In Budapest, Arsenal were looking to become immortal, to deliver a result that would live forever, and to write their part in a proud history that no one could ever take away from them.

There is a saying in sport: it’s not if you lose, but how you lose. All any supporter asks is that those representing the badge do everything they can to be the best they can be.

Yes, in a final, ultimately there has to be a winner and a loser, and no matter how small the details, the record books will show that in 2026, PSG were crowned Champions of Europe. Rivals will dismiss us and erase our efforts, they might even tease us.

Yet why do I get the feeling that when the Gunners arrive back on English soil, thousands of Gooners will be just as proud and emotional as if they had brought the trophy home with them?

Arsenal left everything on the pitch

Because every last ounce of blood, sweat and tears was left in Hungary. The players worked themselves into the ground until they had nothing left to give.

It seems harsh that, of all the men to miss the fifth penalty, it was Gabriel.

Yet there’s something beautiful about that as well. He’s been a warrior this season, and if Arsenal were to fall, it was poetic that he made the final push.

The Brazilian will get a huge cheer at the parade, as loud as if he had converted his spot kick. Thousands, maybe even close to a million, will give him and his brothers the biggest hug and wrap the world’s largest comfort blanket around them.

This experience can make Arsenal stronger

The manager’s tactics, the debate about whether we need more creative players, all of that can wait.

Saturday will hurt, but it could turn out to be a moment that only helps this young squad grow.

There’s a saying that a medal is a wonderful thing, but if you’re not enough without it, you’ll never be enough with it.

Arsenal return to London without the Champions League trophy, and that’s not what we wanted.

But they return not broken, wiser, with integrity, stronger for the experience.

They will be okay.

They return heroes.

Dan Smith

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