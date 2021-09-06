Be serious – Why would Conte want to come to Arsenal?

Conte? by Dan Smith

Todo Fichajes has published a story that Arsenal have contacted the representatives of Antonio Conte about the possibility of being our new manager if a vacancy becomes available. Reports are Conte would be interested if an offer arrived by October.

Although it’s refreshing to believe Stan Kroenke has a plan in place if Mikel Arteta cannot improve our form (we didn’t have a plan when Mr Wenger or Emery departed) it’s worth stressing that this Spanish source doesn’t have a great reputation for their rumours proving to be credible.

Which was my initial thought when I heard this speculation, it’s credibility.

Is it credible that a coach who could have his pick of jobs would gamble his reputation by taking charge of the worst Gunners squad in 25 years?

Make no mistake, the 52-year-old is in a powerful position. A TV pundit at the moment, he knows he would be on a short list if a Real Madrid or Man United were hiring. He’s not like our last two managers, so grateful for a high-profile position they would accept their employers’ limitations.

Is it credible a man who walked away from Inter Milan due to their financial restrictions would then work for owners with even less ambition?

The Italian has a reputation for falling out with his bosses the moment they don’t agree with his outlook.

He has always had a strong enough personality to back his own ability, walking away from Juventus, his national team, Chelsea and Inter at the height of his powers.

At each of those jobs he was a success.

Yes, he can improve individuals on the training pitch, but he likes to know he will be financially backed. He won’t come to the Emirates unless he knows there would be a realistic chance of competing for the title. Something the Kroenke Family haven’t been able to create in the 13 years since Stan Kroenke stepped onto our board.

Is it credible that the job specification since Mr Wenger would change from cheap options who are yes men, to suddenly paying one of the biggest salaries in world Football?

Is it credible that a 74-year-old suddenly changes his ethos and starts caring about his team winning things?

Conte doesn’t need the money nor a job for the sake of a job.

This isn’t a coach who is going to settle for challenging only for the top 4 and living in London. He’s a winner who has standards.

When he was linked with Spurs most Gooners laughed at the assertion that the latest Serie A Champion would join a team who had finished 7th in the Prem and who has zero chance of being champions.

As expected, Conte told Daniel Levy as much.

So why would Arsenal be any different?

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan