Be serious – Why would Conte want to come to Arsenal?

Conte? by Dan Smith
Todo Fichajes has published a story that Arsenal have contacted the representatives of Antonio Conte about the possibility of being our new manager if a vacancy becomes available. Reports are Conte would be interested if an offer arrived by October.
Although it’s refreshing to believe Stan Kroenke has a plan in place if Mikel Arteta cannot improve our form (we didn’t have a plan when Mr Wenger or Emery departed) it’s worth stressing that this Spanish source doesn’t have a great reputation for their rumours proving to be credible.
Which was my initial thought when I heard this speculation, it’s credibility.
Is it credible that a coach who could have his pick of jobs would gamble his reputation by taking charge of the worst Gunners squad in 25 years?
Make no mistake, the 52-year-old is in a powerful position. A TV pundit at the moment, he knows he would be on a short list if a Real Madrid or Man United were hiring. He’s not like our last two managers, so grateful for a high-profile position they would accept their employers’ limitations.
Is it credible a man who walked away from Inter Milan due to their financial restrictions would then work for owners with even less ambition?
The Italian has a reputation for falling out with his bosses the moment they don’t agree with his outlook.
He has always had a strong enough personality to back his own ability, walking away from Juventus, his national team, Chelsea and Inter at the height of his powers.
At each of those jobs he was a success.
Yes, he can improve individuals on the training pitch, but he likes to know he will be financially backed. He won’t come to the Emirates unless he knows there would be a realistic chance of competing for the title. Something the Kroenke Family haven’t been able to create in the 13 years since Stan Kroenke stepped onto our board.
Is it credible that the job specification since Mr Wenger would change from cheap options who are yes men, to suddenly paying one of the biggest salaries in world Football?
Is it credible that a 74-year-old suddenly changes his ethos and starts caring about his team winning things?
Conte doesn’t need the money nor a job for the sake of a job.
This isn’t a coach who is going to settle for challenging only for the top 4 and living in London. He’s a winner who has standards.
When he was linked with Spurs most Gooners laughed at the assertion that the latest Serie A Champion would join a team who had finished 7th in the Prem and who has zero chance of being champions.
As expected, Conte told Daniel Levy as much.
So why would Arsenal be any different?
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
He might have come to Arsenal if Arsenal would have told that you will get 150 Million to spend this summer which Arsenal gave it to Arteta..
what if he was told 150 million was for 6 players?
I’m with kedar on this one ,we didn’t need the 6 players ,for me Ramsdales the new right back (forgot name )and Odegaards transfer money could have gone towards a world class AM ,so 80mill .
The CB was needed and the 2 cover lads we got in look good business .
Personally for me I would have gone all out to get Rogers in and I’m sure he would have jumped at the chance to manager a big club again , but conte would have been better than none ,I mean Tony pullis could do a better job than Arteta ATM .
but a world class AM wouldn’t join us
1- capable keepers in the under 23s
2-Fekir (probably would have cost the same as Odegaard)and he is world class ,Odegaard is not and never will be .
Any world class player would come to this club but not with Arteta in charge ,as seen by our summer transfers .
3- You forgot chambers and AMN and AMN was retained for the sole purpose of playing RB so that leaves us with 4 RBs on the books still ,over kill to the extreme
Questions..
1) If Leno got injured who would have covered for him?
2) Name the world class AM available for 80M willing to play for a club not fighting for CL?
3) Are you suggesting that AFC should spend an entire season with Soares as its main/ righback?
Not every time you need AM to play attractive football and win matches
Klopp doesn’t use Number 10 or designated AM but still his team play creative football and won league also
You need right player as per your system but the problem is Arteta doesn’t have his own system
And my point being mark is if we had a top manager then we would be able to bring in top tier players which was the point i made in my first post .
I dont know where this idea of cheap options came from. Is it a narrative to proof a point yet to be made? If at all..
I dont think Unai was a cheap option, nor Arteta. I dont think cheap was the agenda but planning and building imo.
What was a cheap option – yet less to be cheap and more because the owners had no clue/idea – was to not hire the right staff around the manager and football director.
Something which is now being done. With that, conte would be more likely to join if this becomes a club with a vacant position
Yet if so, conte isnt the natural heir to the role imo
they both were on less money then Wenger making it a cheap option
whereas if they went out and got the very best they would pay a Wenger like salary
my main point though is do you really think Emery was the very best we could have got ?
Would he have got the Man City or Chelsea job?
I think Emery was bought in to stabilise the club and get us back into top 4 but his brand of football was off putting and he failed miserably,I know fans will say he was one point off 4th place but he had 4 games left to get that point so for me that was a big fail .
Again Artetas style of football seems to be following the same pattern but even worse not getting the points Emery put on the board .
Dan
Emery was totally the wrongperson
To lead us on from AW
He was a good 2nd tier manager
He should have gone in the summer and we could have started fresh rather than October November
MA again is the wrong manager for us but again of we will sack him October November
Hence why I think it wrong to start again mid season unless you are a chelski who have quality players to take up the mantel and a top coach to work with them
Would conte be the right person ..damn right but why we he come to a club who are not capable of fighting for the league let alone top 4
My bet with you is looking a bit thin for.me now
Very true that at the end of Wengers project he was on more than Unai and Mikel
But in 1996 at the begining of it all Wenger was on £500k a year. Today, with inflation on the same bases Arteta should be on £1m a year. But inflation doesnt correspond so smoothly to the football world. TV deals, Brand deals, sports deal, airline deals, fashion deals… (look at United, sponsored by a Kitchen Manufacturer….)
Arteta is on just less then what Unai was on at approx £5m a year.
Ole is on less than AF and Mourinho, LVG but it isnt about saying cheap option.
I only point this out because I am hearing ‘arsenal went with the cheap option’ slot from ‘fans’ but this is said less on knowledge and more on agenda…
I like the fact that we dont overpay and encourage them to earn more by doing more (and hopefully winning trophies). If Arteta was on Wengers salaries we rightly should be marching down to the Emirates with pitchforks.
So, my point being paid to encourage to do more, value for money. In truth our club allows managers the opportunity to manage a world known football institution and leave a history.
Unai almost did, but he couldnt and i agree, his tactics and probably his communication (I respect the fact he learnt a whole new language when coming here) let him down in the end.
I think he is a good manager. Looking at some of the past City managers, I think Unai could of managed City. Not today and not after Pep that i agree.
I didnt personally want Unai yet i took the time to read his book el maestro and i respect his career yet his style just wasnt in our dna. I wanted Ancelotti and even before Mikel I wanted Ancelotti but il give Mikel my support and time, mainly because I get what we are trying to do.
For the first time since moving to Emirates it feels like we have a strategy which factors in external issues (like the cash of chelsea, city, psg…)
I’m curious to learn, why do people think Conte is the right man to lead our club? Are you also considering the immediate need or someone who will be here in 5 years time? Is your objective just the immediate or long term?
Conte didn’t walk away from Chelsea. He was sacked after his tactic was cracked by other EPL managers and Chelsea was said to have lost £26.6m only in paying off compensation to Conte/ his team/ legal fees as per the Chelsea’s latest accounts
I wonder whether the likes of Mourinho and him deliberately caused problems after one season, to get huge severance money. He’d also likely need someone in the mold of Mirko Vucinic, Diego Costa and Romelu Lukaku
Nonetheless, he might want to join us because our manager always has less pressure to win major trophies, as compared to other big clubs. Although I believe our fans are the most fickle and the most toxic ones in EPL
my point was he is quick to fall out with owners the moment they dont match his ambition
eg, wont be a yes man in press conferences
He and our owner simply wouldn’t work
Maybe. Serial winners like Tuchel and him might be disliked by the club owners due to their arrogant vibes, but they’re proven to be excellent motivators
most managers fall out with Roman though
With this current squad, Arsenal can make a significant impact provided the team is led by someone who understand the game. Conte understand the game, but I’m worried if most of the players with adjust quickly to his style of play. Arsenal has a very good squad, but the problem is Arteta
based on what ?
this squad finished 8th so what additions have excited you to the point you think we can we can make an impact ?
there’s no doubt that Edu/Arteta were willing to do or say anything in order to secure the finances for the off-season window, as it was their insurance policy, in many respects…how ridiculous would it be for our largely absent owner to green light such previously unheard of expenditures unless there had been a considerable shift regarding expectations, from a time frame standpoint…personally, I believe that was a grave mistake, as this bounty, along with a few of our younger blue-chip prospects, were our only real hope of wooing someone of some import to the club…now we created a situation where, if things were to continue in a backwards trajectory, we would have to pay enormous severance packages then hire a new administrative team, who would likely have limited resources available, to put their respective stamp on the squad, without selling off our best and brightest
Why wouldn’t any manager love the Arsenal job ? Arteta proved you can steer the team to the basement of the table and the board is 100% behind you, get paid well and no pressure on your shoulders seems like a dream job 🤹
The part of the article regarding Spurs is highly inaccurate. Conte very nearly joined Spurs. The deal broke down over Conte’s salary and his desire to bring his entire staff with him.
A spurious article which even the writer admits is based on nothing tangible at all! So why bother, I therefore ask?