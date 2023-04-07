Beat Liverpool and Arsenal win the league reckons Paul Merson

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has tipped them to win the Premier League if they can beat Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men visit Liverpool in one of their toughest games in the run-in and it will be the game of the weekend in England.

The Reds are struggling this season and have won none of their last two league matches, losing to Manchester City before earning a goalless draw against Chelsea in their most recent game.

Anfield is one of the hardest grounds to visit, which is why most fans believe Liverpool might still play an important role in the title race.

Merson believes if Arsenal can beat the Reds, then they will win the title.

He writes on Sports Keeda:

‘It seems like the Arsenal game at home is more important to Jurgen Klopp, and that would worry me as an Arsenal fan. If Arsenal win this game, I think they win the Premier League.

‘They still have a game against an excellent Newcastle side, but Arsenal won’t have to beat them if they can get the better of Liverpool. If they win this game, they would have to have a major meltdown to lose the title race.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Liverpool at Anfield will not be an easy accomplishment, but it is something we can do.

The Reds have some of the finest players in England on their books and are just struggling to blend, having lost the core of their successful team.

We just need to stay focused and play our game to perfection to earn the win.

