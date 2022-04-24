Beating Man United made me proud to be a Gooner again

Two more wins and Top Four is ours by Dan Smith

As many of you know I haven’t enjoyed watching Arsenal this season even in games we have won.

All I have ever wanted is to watch enjoyable football with players proud to represent the badge, those honoured to pull on the red and white shirt.

Any Gooner will be delighted when they see 7 goals in two matches, 4 at the Bridge and 3 against Man United.

You can’t help but think how can the team not show up at Palace, Southampton and at home to Brighton yet suddenly find motivation vs Chelsea and United?

Even 3 points in one of those occasions would have given us a firm grip on the top 4.

Yet I can settle for my team losing fixtures, not being in the Champions League, I have long accepted we won’t be title contenders under the current ownership.

All I ever want is Arsenal on and off the pitch to try and be the best version of themselves.

This week I have been proud to be a gooner with the team leaving blood, sweat and tears on the pitch and playing with heart.

Saturday might be my favourite day of the season.

Whatever I think of decisions Arteta has made, there is zero doubt that a young squad believe in their manager’s ethos and follow his instructions.

The Spaniard seems more comfortable coaching one whole unit instead of superstars. While I would like his to trust his talent more to express themselves, his micromanagement this weekend encouraged the crowd to help get the players over the line. Wherever we finish in the table the biggest improvement this campaign has been the relationship between the players and the Emirates faitful.

Spectators stick with these players more than they used to because they accept their limitations, realising they are giving 100 percent.

That’s why our form going into midweek was so disheartening. This version of Arsenal not showing up was so uncharacteristic of what we seen this season.

That pride was back on Saturday, filled with feel good moments.

A fanbase who at times have embarrassed the club in recent years acting with class in the 7th minute by applauding Ronaldo who showed true character playing when you couldn’t have judged him if not.

Tavares had lost his confidence a few games ago, so it was nice to see him take centre stage with a goal.

Xhaka, who went into detail a week ago about how abuse has impacted him, got his once-a-year wonder strike.

Elneny, often on the fringes, had his best display for us.

Every goal was celebrated as a team with each player happy for their peer.

The entire reaction to Fernandes’ failed penalty was greeted like a goal.

How refreshing to see a manager and players truly care.

Hopefully we have learnt our lessons and won’t take anything for granted in our final five fixtures.

My prediction is this, if we win our next two games, we will finish top 4.

After Leicester, Spurs have to go to Liverpool.

If in that time we get max points from West Ham and Leeds, we go the NLD with a gap.

Be kind in the comments

Dan Smith

