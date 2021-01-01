‘Before we lacked attacking players’ Lacazette talks about Arteta’s tactical switch

Alexandre Lacazette has hailed Mikel Arteta’s tactical switch that has helped Arsenal earn their recent wins.

The Gunners had been on a poor run of form for some time before their win against Chelsea and Brighton.

Their major problem during that poor run of form was creativity as they struggled to get balls to their attacking players.

But Arteta has recently made the switch to a 4-3-3 formation that has helped them to win their last two games.

Lacazette was speaking about their upturn in form recently, and he talked about how Arteta has deliberately played to his strength in the team’s last few games.

That has helped them to get the wins that they have gotten so far.

He said that in the former tactical setup, they lacked attacking players, but that isn’t the case in the new formation.

He told RMC via Mail Online: ‘The coach puts me as a No 9, but more with a role to play for my team-mates and challenge a lot. It is not really a 10’s position, nor an old-fashioned No 9 that has to stay ahead and score goals.

‘He knows my qualities and knows that I like to play short and help my team-mates with the development of play.

‘Now we’re four behind and three midfielders. It’s much easier, because before we lacked attacking players. This tactical change is also good for us.’

Arsenal will face West Brom in their next Premier League game, and they will hope that they can get the win that they need to keep their fine run of form going.