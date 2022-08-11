Beginners Guide to the Arsenal Womens squad for 2022/23

Arsenal Women First-time fan guide – Arsenal Women squad
If you’re new to women’s football or a new supporter of Arsenal, welcome!
Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Womens squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.
Meet the Arsenal Womens Squad
Position
Full Name Squad number Country of birth
Goalkeeper
Manuela Zinsberger 1 Austria
Kaylan Marckese 18 USA
Defenders
Rafaelle Souza 2 Brazil
Lotte Wubben-Moy 3 England
Jennifer Beattie 5 Scotland
Leah Williamson 6 England
Steph Catley 12 Australia
Noelle Maritz 16 Switzerland
Laura Wienroither 26 Austria
Midfielders
Jordan Nobbs 8 England
Kim Little 10 Scotland
Frida Maanum 12 Norway
Lia Walti 13 Switzerland
Mana Iwabuchi 23 Japan
Forwards
Beth Mead 9 England
Vivianne Miedema 11 Netherlands
Katie McCabe 15 Republic of Ireland
Caitlin Foord 19 Australia
Stina Blackstenius 25 Sweden
On Loan
Fran Stenson 24 England
Anna Patten 4 England
So, this is the Arsenal squad that will win the WSL this season! And we can now watch most of the games on TV if we can’t get to the games. It should be a very interesting season and it kicks off next month. There have already been 25,000 tickets sold for our derby game against Tottenham, which will be held at the Emirates.
If you don’t know much about the team, return to us daily as we focus in on each of the squad players in turn and you can build up your knowledge ahead of the new campaign.
If there´s anything you´d like to know or comment on then please engage in our comments section.
Here at Just Arsenal Women, we´d love to hear from you!
Michelle Maxwell
