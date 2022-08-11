Beginners Guide to the Arsenal Womens squad for 2022/23

Arsenal Women First-time fan guide – Arsenal Women squad

If you’re new to women’s football or a new supporter of Arsenal, welcome!

Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Womens squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.

Meet the Arsenal Womens Squad

Position

Full Name Squad number Country of birth

Goalkeeper

Manuela Zinsberger 1 Austria

Kaylan Marckese 18 USA

Defenders

Rafaelle Souza 2 Brazil

Lotte Wubben-Moy 3 England

Jennifer Beattie 5 Scotland

Leah Williamson 6 England

Steph Catley 12 Australia

Noelle Maritz 16 Switzerland

Laura Wienroither 26 Austria

Midfielders

Jordan Nobbs 8 England

Kim Little 10 Scotland

Frida Maanum 12 Norway

Lia Walti 13 Switzerland

Mana Iwabuchi 23 Japan

Forwards

Beth Mead 9 England

Vivianne Miedema 11 Netherlands

Katie McCabe 15 Republic of Ireland

Caitlin Foord 19 Australia

Stina Blackstenius 25 Sweden

On Loan

Fran Stenson 24 England

Anna Patten 4 England

So, this is the Arsenal squad that will win the WSL this season! And we can now watch most of the games on TV if we can’t get to the games. It should be a very interesting season and it kicks off next month. There have already been 25,000 tickets sold for our derby game against Tottenham, which will be held at the Emirates.

If you don’t know much about the team, return to us daily as we focus in on each of the squad players in turn and you can build up your knowledge ahead of the new campaign.

If there´s anything you´d like to know or comment on then please engage in our comments section.

Here at Just Arsenal Women, we´d love to hear from you!

Michelle Maxwell

