Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Beginners Guide to the Arsenal Womens squad for 2022/23

Arsenal Women First-time fan guide – Arsenal Women squad

If you’re new to women’s football or a new supporter of Arsenal, welcome!

Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Womens squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.

Meet the Arsenal Womens Squad

Position              

Full Name                           Squad number  Country of birth

Goalkeeper

Manuela Zinsberger                   1              Austria

Kaylan Marckese                      18              USA

Defenders

Rafaelle Souza                          2              Brazil

Lotte Wubben-Moy                   3              England

Jennifer Beattie                       5              Scotland

Leah Williamson                      6              England

Steph Catley                          12           Australia

Noelle Maritz                          16           Switzerland

Laura Wienroither                   26           Austria

Midfielders

Jordan Nobbs                         8              England

Kim Little                             10           Scotland

Frida Maanum                      12           Norway

Lia Walti                              13           Switzerland

Mana Iwabuchi                    23           Japan

Forwards  

Beth Mead                          9              England

Vivianne Miedema              11           Netherlands

Katie McCabe                    15           Republic of Ireland

Caitlin Foord                      19           Australia

Stina Blackstenius              25           Sweden

On Loan         

Fran Stenson                     24           England

Anna Patten                       4              England

So, this is the Arsenal squad that will win the WSL this season! And we can now watch most of the games on TV if we can’t get to the games. It should be a very interesting season and it kicks off next month. There have already been 25,000 tickets sold for our derby game against Tottenham, which will be held at the Emirates.

If you don’t know much about the team, return to us daily as we focus in on each of the squad players in turn and you can build up your knowledge ahead of the new campaign.

If there´s anything you´d like to know or comment on then please engage in our comments section.

Here at Just Arsenal Women, we´d love to hear from you!

Michelle Maxwell

—————————————————-

Follow JustGoonerWomen on Twitter!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Women squad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs