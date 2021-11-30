‘Beginning to Cost Arsenal’ – Mikel Arteta claimed to be considering dropping Aubameyang

Charles Watts has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is costing Arsenal recently, and that Mikel Arteta must be considering dropping him.

The striker has failed to score in any of his last four appearances for the club, as well as denying Martin Odegaard a goal by tapping in his effort as it was crossing the goal-line.

He looked extremely unhappy on Saturday when he was coming off the field to be replaced by Alexandre Lacazette, with his shocking miss from close range likely having haunted him.

Watts now insists that the manager must be considering dropping the club’s captain, claiming that he is costing us.

“Auba is playing poorly, there is no doubt about it,” Watts stated to his YouTube followers. “He is costing Arsenal at the moment with his lack of confidence. He should have scored at the weekend, should have scored against Watford in the game before the trip to Anfield – robbed [Martin] Odegaard of a goal because he’s so desperate to get himself a goal because of his confidence in that game.

“And he’s beginning to cost Arsenal a little bit. And so you’ve got to think that Mikel must be thinking, ‘Do I need to take Auba out for a little bit?’

“Because he’s struggling for goals, he’s not scoring and that’s having an impact. I mean, Arsenal should have been one-nil up in the first half at the weekend. You can’t be missing a chance like that.

“So you do wonder what he’s going to do with Auba.”

It’s a difficult situation with Aubameyang. We know what he has given us over the years, and his rich veins of form always give us hope of him returning to that level, but that may no longer be a possibility. We have so many players clutching at the bit to get on the pitch with Martinelli, Nketiah and Balogun all wanting their chance, while Lacazette is proven to be a consistent option also, although I’d personally give one of our academy graduates their chance to make their mark.

Both Nketiah and Flo have great goalscoring records from their time with the youth sides, while the former is also the record goalscorer for the England U21 side, something that shouldn’t be forgotten. What is the point in having these players if they can’t even get in the team when others are underperforming?

Patrick