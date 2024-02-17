“Behind all of that” Havertz gives his reaction to latest Arsenal win

Following Arsenal’s 5-0 victory against Burnley this afternoon, Kai Havertz disclosed that the team puts in significant effort to maintain their form. Despite challenges from Liverpool and Manchester City, Arsenal continues to destroy opponents, with Burnley being the latest victim.

Watching Arsenal play has become a source of joy, as the team consistently displays a stylish performance in all their league matches since the beginning of the year. While the fans relish their victories, Havertz emphasised that achieving such results requires a substantial amount of hard work behind the scenes.

The German told Premier League Productions:

“I think we are in a good moment. Won all of the games so far this year. It feels good but behind all of that was hard work. There are many more hard games to come, the next one’s on Wednesday in another competition.

“We have to continue that hard work. We wanted to start the game very well, we lacked that a bit at West Ham. The early goal was very important for us. We scored another couple of good goals and we’re happy with the win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been on a fantastic run of form, and our players have done well so far to keep us happy.

We trust Mikel Arteta and know he is doing a terrific job behind the scenes to help the team achieve these results, and now is not the time to stop.

If we continue to win our games this term, we will take advantage of any slip-ups from Manchester City and Liverpool.