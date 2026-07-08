“Being here was unthinkable” Merino relives his injury hell after World Cup heroics

Mikel Merino almost missed the 2026 World Cup after suffering an injury while playing for Arsenal in the final matches of the season. However, he recovered in time to be named in the Spain squad and was able to take his place at the tournament.

The midfielder had played a key role in Spain’s qualification campaign, making an important contribution on their road to the competition. It would have been disappointing for him to miss out after his efforts, but Spain remained patient during his recovery and included him in the final squad once he was fit enough to return.

Merino rewards Spain’s patience

Merino has continued to show why he is considered one of the most important players for both club and country. He came off the bench to score the winning goal for La Roja against Portugal, securing an important victory for his side.

The goal eliminated Portugal from the competition and ensured that Spain progressed to the next stage of the tournament. With their place secured, they will now continue their pursuit of lifting the trophy this year.

Merino is expected to continue receiving opportunities during the competition, and he has consistently shown that he can make an impact when called upon. His latest contribution underlined his importance to the national team.

Midfielder reflects on injury setback

Speaking about nearly missing the World Cup, Merino admitted the experience had been an emotional one. According to Hayters, he said:

“It was such a huge relief.

“Just a few months ago, being here was unthinkable (because of injury), and now here I am, as I said before, at the very top, enjoying one of the happiest moments of my career.

“And well, now I remember all those tough times, all the people who were supporting me, all the people who kept pushing me on even when I’d lost faith in myself. Sometimes I found it hard to believe I could be here, and well, every day of hard work, every moment of doubt, has been worth it. Now it all makes sense.”

Merino will now hope to produce more memorable moments for Spain before returning to Arsenal after the tournament.