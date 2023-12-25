Being top for two years in a row proves Arsenal’s consistency

If Arsenal had lost at Anfield, they would not be at the top of the Premier League table as you read this. However, the Gunners’ brilliance put them at the top of the league on Christmas Day for the second year in a row.

Although some Premier League fans believe the Gunners have not been as ruthless or efficient as they were last season, in the end, I don’t think they’d be where they are if they weren’t good enough.

Arsenal fans only need to be happy, appreciate Arteta and the boys, and believe that as a team they are wiser as they should have learned a thing or two about the title chase after last season’s disappointment.

Given their success in both the Premier League and the Champions League this year, and their desire to collect decent results game after game, they are not depending on luck; they’re great.

“We have the experience of being where we are [first in table] today,” said Arteta as per Football London. “And we should be really happy because that shows a lot of consistency for this new group in the best league in the world to be there two years in a row, but that’s it.

“We are where we want to be right now, both in the Premier League and the Champions League, and we all deserve a beautiful dinner [on Christmas Eve] with our families, but the next day we are back on it because West Ham is going to be very, very tough again.”

Arteta is having a good time this holiday season, and so should you. That being said, the Arsenal manager should, so far this season, have identified his team’s strengths and flaws. He should be able to use the January transfer market to bolster his team for the crucial second half of the 2023–24 season.

As good as they’ve been, trust me when I say that a bolstered Arsenal will destroy any and every club in 2024.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…