Belgian international denies any interest in joining Arsenal after talks last summer

To advance this Arsenal team, we must strengthen the attack.

Out of nowhere, claims emerged that Arsenal could outbid significant rivals to grab PSV winger Johan Bakayoko. We were the young Belgian’s top choice, according to the claims.

There’s talk that the transfer will happen soon, but we haven’t seen any firm steps towards it. Even so, as a bid for the winger appears to be underway, an unusual revelation about him has surfaced, providing insight into why the PSV player might not choose to join Arsenal.

Although Bakayoko can play on either wing, he prefers the right wing, which means he may have to compete with Bukayo Saka for the position in Mikel Arteta’s line-up. Saka, the Arsenal talisman, is the club’s clear first-choice right winger, making it difficult for anyone hoping to play there to outperform him.

According to Marco Timmer, a Journalist at Voetbal International, Bakayoko hopes to play more where he wants to go next; game time is crucial to him, and this could be a sticking point in talks to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

He reported: “A little more about Bakayoko and Arsenal. The player’s entourage was surprised by the news in the media because the last time there was contact between the parties was a year ago. It is clear that Bakayoko only wants to go to a club where the chance of playing time is very high…”

Although we want Saka to finally have a capable backup, it will be interesting to see which player steps up to compete to be the main man on the right wing.

Darren N

