Belief in Arteta will make Aubameyang an Arsenal legend-in-the-making

“Da ting is signed” by Shenel

Waking up this morning and the realization hits that our star man and Arsenal legend in the making has finally signed da ting! What a commitment, what a statement!

What a wonderful feeling it is to actually have one of our key players signing a contract extension and staying with us for an extra three years!

Given our recent dealings in the transfer market where we tend to lose our players for free and we just cannot seem to tie them down, it is a nice feeling for Arsenal fans to finally have some positivity regarding players.

Now I feel like the tide is changing and we may finally begin to tie players down and keep them at the club past their current contracts. It does no longer depend on where you end up in the league; it just depends on the manager’s relationship with the team and the players themselves, as we have seen with Aubameyang and Arteta.

Speaking on Arsenal’s Instagram Live yesterday, Aubameyang said: “Finally, as you know, I’ve just signed da ting! Signing for this special club was never in doubt. It is thanks to our fans, my teammates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”

Hearing something like that, coming from our Captain nonetheless, is very very refreshing and pleasing to the ears! I always believed he would sign and stay, not once was he ever phased or distracted by the contract talks or lack of.

Aubameyang always gave 100% on and off the pitch and I never myself disputed or questioned his love for the club. I guess his words yesterday, and the way the announcement was made, show just how much he really loves the club.

An Arsenal Legend in the making, with a statue soon…

Gooners?

Shenel Osman