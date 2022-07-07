Arsenal fans should believe Jesus – “I am pretty sure we are going to win something”

Now if there is anything that is going to fill me with confidence, it’s knowing that the Arsenal players are also in a bullish mood going into the new season and believing that we are going to do great things.

We have seen that last season, Arteta introduced a lot of unknown youngsters and included a few experienced players in the team, with many of them never having had played in the gruelling cauldron of the Premier league, but somehow the boss galvanised a small young squad to get into the European places.

All that team now has had a full season of Premier League football under their belts and learning Arteta’s tactics and have seen that they are working, and they now have seen Mikel Arteta and Edu bringing in even more quality signings this summer to boost the quality of our squad yet again (and more to come I’m sure).

Everyone knows that we lacked any recognised striker last year, and Arteta decided that Gabriel Jesus was exactly what we needed to fill that role. He persuaded him of Arsenal’s project and has now signed him ready to integrate into the squad before the season starts, and I am loving listening to our new signing exclaiming how excited he is with Arteta and Edu’s project, so much so that he believes this team is going places very quickly.

This is what Gabriel Jesus told Goal: “In my life, I always liked projects,” he said. “When Edu came to talk to me, I was so happy with the ideas of the club. The way they want to go, the things they want to do.

“Then I was pretty sure I would come to Arsenal. But after I talked to Mikel, I was 100 per cent sure. Because I trust in him. Because I trust in this big club. And I trust in myself and the players as well.

“There is a lot of talent here. Very good players. And young players. Like me, I’m still young. So everyone is together in this. Like a family. That is what I want.”

Jesus added: “I have already worked with Mikel, so I I know his ideas a little bit. I know the way he wants to play. I think it is quite similar to Pep Guardiola and I think that fits well. I’ve come to try to help the guys and I’ll try to learn with them as well. As a family.

“I am so happy with the group. It was good to see everyone when I joined the club for the first day.

“It is a big family here. We are going to play well, train well and at the end of the season, I am pretty sure, we are going to win something.”

Talk like this just makes me very excited to get the new season going. Everyone will have a good preseason with Arteta and by the time the first game comes along we will be ready and confident.

Believe in Jesus, Believe in the project!

We WILL win something!

COYG!

Sam P

