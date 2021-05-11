“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year” Arsenal facing serious competition for Camavinga

Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign Eduardo Camavinga when the transfer window reopens.

The 18-year-old has been a top star since he broke into the Rennes team and he looks set to join a top club in the future.

He could leave at the end of this season and Arsenal wants to bring him to the Emirates.

The Gunners will have to sign at least one midfielder in the summer as Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos could return to Real Madrid.

The Gunners will probably not play in Europe next season and that makes it harder for them to sign new players.

That could also affect their pursuit of Camavinga and his agent, Jonathan Barnett, has confirmed that several teams are interested in signing the teenage prodigy when the chance arrives.

He, however, insisted that they are not in a hurry to send him to a new team and says their focus is for him to get more game time now.

“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs,” he told SNTV via The Daily Standard.

“He is good enough [to play for a Champions League club]. But we don’t want to rush anybody. I am an old man and I’ve learnt a lot of lesson in football as well. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

“Playing in a good club is nice and learning for him. It might be this year he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father. We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.

“He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18, about three, four weeks ago. So he is younger than all the others. He has already been a French international, scored a goal for France, although he’s not a goalscorer.

“He’s an unbelievable talent. He could play in any team in the world. He is still going to be a great talent at 19. It’s not that old you know, 19.”