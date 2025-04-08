Craig Bellamy
Bellamy names surprise Arsenal star as “outstanding” ahead of Real Madrid clash

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has expressed strong admiration for Leandro Trossard as he continues to monitor Belgium’s players ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

Wales are set to face Belgium later this year, and Bellamy has singled out Trossard as one of the standout performers for the Red Devils. The Belgian international has also played a significant role at Arsenal, delivering consistently impressive performances whenever called upon by the Gunners.

In situations where several key players have been sidelined through injury, Trossard has notably risen to the occasion. His ability to perform under pressure has proven invaluable, and he has demonstrated that he is a dependable figure for both club and country. His versatility and technical ability have made him an increasingly influential player in a team striving for major honours.

Arsenal have benefited greatly from Trossard’s contributions this season. His impact on the pitch has helped the Gunners maintain their push for silverware, underlining his value to the squad.

Trossard
Bellamy, speaking about Trossard’s qualities, outlined what makes the forward such a dangerous opponent. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Welshman stated:

“He’s an incredible player. He can play wide, can play him in the pockets, but what I like about him… left, right foot, takes the shot early as well.

“I’m hoping I don’t have to come across him in the early part of June! He’s fully on my radar, he’s an outstanding player. There’s no two ways about it.”

Trossard’s form has not gone unnoticed by opponents, and his performances have been key in keeping Arsenal in contention during a crucial period of the campaign. His ability to adapt to different roles and maintain a high level of performance has earned him widespread recognition.

Bellamy’s comments reflect the growing respect for Trossard across the international football community, particularly among those preparing to face Belgium in competitive fixtures.

